Court: Governor exceeded authority in the appointment of first Jamaican American judge

MIAMI, United States (CMC) – The Florida Supreme Court has ruled that the state's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, exceeded his authority when he appointed the first Jamaican American judge on the Florida Supreme Court.

In May, DeSantis appointed Justice Renatha Francis to fill the vacancy of former Florida Supreme Court Judge Robert Luck, who now serves on the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

Francis, who resides in West Palm Beach, Florida, was expected to officially take her seat on the Florida Supreme Court on September 24, this year.

But the Florida Supreme Court, the court of last resort in that state, ruled, in a 5-0 decision, that Judge Francis, a former circuit judge in Palm Beach County, was not eligible to be appointed to the Supreme Court in May because she fell short of the 10-year requirement.

Francis was admitted to the Florida Bar on September 24, 2010, making her tenure with the bar, at the time of DeSantis's appointment in May, several months short of eligibility to sit on the Florida Supreme Court.

Florida state Democratic Representative Geraldine Thompson had challenged Francis's appointment, suing DeSantis and the Judicial Nominating Commission that submitted Francis for consideration.

The Florida Supreme Court sided with Thompson, stating that the Governor did, in fact, exceed his authority in making this appointment.

“In a nutshell, when a governor fills by appointment a vacant judicial office, the appointee must be constitutionally eligible for that office at the time of the appointment,” the court ruled, noting also that it was not the end of the analysis, “because the remedy Thompson seeks is legally unavailable under these circumstances.

“There is no legal justification for us to require a replacement appointment from a new list of candidates, rather than from the one that is already before the governor,” the Florida Supreme Court stated.

Thompson had asked the court to invalidate Francis's appointment, require the judicial nominating commission to certify a new list of candidates and order the governor to appoint someone from the new list.

But the court said that “the correct remedy, an appointment from the existing list of eligible nominees, would be contrary to Thompson's stated objectives in filing this case.