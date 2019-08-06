Court grants Jamaican bail on drug charges

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) — A High Court judge has offered a Jamaican charged with possession of more than 30 pounds of marijuana, EC$20,000 (one EC dollar=US$0.37 cents) bail after the Serious Offences Court had earlier denied his application.

Justice Brian Cottle granted bail to accused Novian Travis Vaughn Mullings, charged with possession of 13,995 grammes (30.85 lb) of cannabis, with intent to supply. Mullings had also pleaded not guilty to the charge of attempting to export the drug.

The prosecution alleges that he had the drug in a suitcase while attempting to board a flight to Barbados at Argyle International Airport on the night of July 28.

Chief Magistrate Rechanne Browne at the Serious Offences Court denied him bail on July 29 after Crown Counsel Tammika McKenzie objected, arguing that Mullings was a non-national with no significant ties to St Vincent and the Grenadines.

But in granting bail Justice Cottle ordered that Mullings surrender his travel documents and report to the Mesopotamia Police Station.

The court also ordered that stop notices be posted at ports of entry and exit.

Mullings is scheduled to return to court on September 13.