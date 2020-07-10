Court rulings keep Trump's financial records private for now

WASHINGTON, DC, United States (AP) — The US Supreme Court issued a mixed verdict yesterday on demands for President Donald Trump's financial records that will keep his tax returns, banking and other documents out of the public eye for the time being.

The court rejected broad arguments by Trump's lawyers and the Justice Department that the president is immune from investigation while he holds office or that a prosecutor must show a greater need than normal to obtain the tax records. But it is unclear when a lower court judge might order a Manhattan prosecutor's subpoena to be enforced.

The justices also said that Congress has significant, but not limitless, power to demand the president's personal information.

By 7-2 votes, the justices upheld the Manhattan district attorney's demand for Trump's tax returns, but kept a hold on Trump's financial records that Congress has been seeking for more than a year.

Trump, the only president in modern times who has refused to make his tax returns public, didn't immediately regard the outcome as a victory even though it is likely to prevent Trump's opponents in Congress from obtaining potentially embarrassing personal and business records ahead of Election Day.

The documents have the potential to reveal details on everything from possible misdeeds to the true nature of the president's vaunted wealth — not to mention uncomfortable disclosures about how he's spent his money and how much he's given to charity.

“This is all a political prosecution. I won the Mueller Witch Hunt, and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this presidency or administration!” Trump lashed out on Twitter.

The rejection of Trump's claims of presidential immunity marked the latest instance where Trump's broad assertion of executive power has been rejected.