Court to hear arguments tomorrow in latest Guyana election case

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire says she will begin hearing arguments on Friday in the case filed by a private citizen seeking to prevent the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) from receiving a report from Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield, regarding the results of the disputed March 2 regional and general elections.

Justice George-Wiltshire described the case as one “of national interest and importance” and she intends to give a ruling, hopefully by Sunday, noting “it all depends on what is presented”.

Misenga Jones, a private citizen, through her attorneys, led by Trinidad-based senior counsel John Jeremie, wants the court to prevent GECOM from using the recounted, valid and certified results to declare the results of the election and instead compel the seven-member body to use the 10 district declarations.

She has named GECOM and its chairman, retired Justice Claudette Singh, and Attorney General Basil Williams in the court documents.

A number of parties have sought to be joined to the case, including Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo and Irfaan Ali, the presidential candidate of the main Opposition People's Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C). They will be represented by the same team of lawyers headed by another Trinidad-based senior counsel, Douglas Mendes, who had successfully challenged a Court of Appeal ruling at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) in one of the many twists to the ongoing elections saga.

Jeremie had raised issue with the number of people seeking to be included in the matter, but Justice George-Wiltshire noted that “I think that in the interest of fairness, I would allow all the persons who, through their counsel or their parties to their counsel, who are seeking to join to do so.

“I have of course read the application and I do have some orders in relation to how we will manage this matter so that we can expedite it,” she said, telling Jeremie while she appreciates his concern on the issue. “I think what I have devised as a CMC (case management conference) order should address these concerns”.

The chief justice said that all the relevant documents regarding the case will be submitted by all parties no later than Friday morning. Applicants will submit their documents over the next two days with oral arguments to be heard by all parties, starting at 2:00 pm Friday afternoon.

In her application, Jones is asking the court for several reliefs, including that “this court has jurisdiction to hear this application on the basis of prima facie evidence that there has been non-compliance by the Guyana Elections Commission and chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission, in that they have not complied with the constitutionally stated process as outlined in Article 177(2)(b) of the Constitution with regard to the March 2, 2020 general and regional elections.

“A declaration that the chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has failed to act in accordance with the advice of the chief election officer, as mandated by Article 177 (2)(b) of the Constitution of Guyana in that she has failed to declare the presidential candidate deemed to be elected as president in accordance with the advice tended in the report by the chief elections officer dated the 11th day of July 2020.”

Jones also wants several orders, including one “restraining the Guyana Elections Commission from acting in any manner not consistent with the mandate set out in Article 177(2)(b) and Section 96 of the Representation of the People Act with respect to the advice and report of the chief election officer tendered on July 11, 2020”.

She also wants an order “restraining the chief election officer from acting in any manner inconsistent with the mandate contained in Article 177(2)(b) of the Constitution of Guyana and Section 96 of the Representation of the People Act in the performance of his duty to submit a report containing his advice to the Guyana Elections Commission”.

During the case management, the court was also given an assurance by the attorney representing the GECOM chairman, retired Justice Claudette Singh, that the commission would not undertake any measure that would allow for the results of the polls to be declared while the matter is still before the courts.

On Tuesday, GECOM was scheduled to meet to receive a report from Lowenfield after his last report, which was not accepted by the GECOM chairman, had given the ruling coalition, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) victory over the PPP/C.