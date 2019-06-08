PHOTO: COURTESY CALL

Jamaica Observer managing director Julian Rogers (left) greets Japan's Ambassador to Jamaica Hiromasa Yamazaki when the ambassador paid a courtesy call on him at the newspaper's head office on Beechwood Avenue in Kingston 5 on Wednesday. Looking on is the newspaper's senior associate editor, Pete Sankey. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

