Courts brings couple 'Together with Love'
Kimberly Morgan and Darren Salmon had one simple objective in mind when they went to Courts — open a bridal registry.
During the visit, they learnt that Courts was relaunching its Occasions Registry and was running a competition with the grand prize being a fully organised wedding. The offer was too tempting to ignore.
Two weeks later Morgan received the call of a lifetime that she and her groom-to-be — who had been dating since being introduced by a friend at a party in 2017 — had won the Courts 'Together with Love' draw.
Last Sunday, August 4, the couple's dream came true as they exchanged vows at Courts's Constant Spring store which hosted a wedding expo to officially relaunch the Occasions Registry.
The wedding served as a fitting climax to Salmon's proposal, on one knee, at a marriage seminar in November 2018.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy