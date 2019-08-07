Courts brings couple 'Together with Love'

Kimberly Morgan and Darren Salmon had one simple objective in mind when they went to Courts — open a bridal registry.

During the visit, they learnt that Courts was relaunching its Occasions Registry and was running a competition with the grand prize being a fully organised wedding. The offer was too tempting to ignore.

Two weeks later Morgan received the call of a lifetime that she and her groom-to-be — who had been dating since being introduced by a friend at a party in 2017 — had won the Courts 'Together with Love' draw.

Last Sunday, August 4, the couple's dream came true as they exchanged vows at Courts's Constant Spring store which hosted a wedding expo to officially relaunch the Occasions Registry.

The wedding served as a fitting climax to Salmon's proposal, on one knee, at a marriage seminar in November 2018.