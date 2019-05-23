Courts Jamaica celebrates 60th anniversary
COURTS, owned and operated by Unicomer Jamaica Limited, celebrated 60 years of operation with a church service on May 5, and an islandwide Customer Appreciation Day on May 15.
The church service, moderated by the Rev Al Miller under the theme “Celebrating God's Faithfulness”, saw the attendance of Audley Shaw, minister of industry, commerce, agriculture and fisheries, representing the prime minister; MP Julian Robinson, representing the Opposition leader; as well as Unicomer Jamaica managing director, Dennis Harris.
Addressing the congregation, Harris underscored the value of commitment of customers and staff to the success of Courts over the years. “Like the many iconic accomplishments in the past 60 years, Courts Jamaica has cemented itself in history as being an iconic brand, achieving remarkable success, all made possible with the commitment of everyday Jamaicans,” he said.
On May 15, the company celebrated with a grand islandwide celebration. At their first store in Cross Roads, 79- 81A Slipe Road, customers were greeted on a red carpet. During the day, the valued customers were treated to refreshment, fun activities and tokens, giveaways of 60 goodie bags, entertainment, and refreshment. The first six customers who celebrated their 60th birthday in May were gifted with recliners.
“As we continue to bask in the celebrations of our 60th year, we wish to express our heartfelt thanks to our customers who have made us the furniture, appliance, electronics, eyewear, and loans choice. We look forward to meeting their needs and giving back to the communities in which we operate for decades to come,” Courts said.
