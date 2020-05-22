Courts Optical gives civil servants up to 75% off
Unicomer (Jamaica) Limited says it is giving customers at its Courts Optical stores discounts of up to 65 per cent on select frames and has added a further 10 per cent off for civil servants.
The discounts are available on six to 36 months' credit for the remaining Saturdays in May, which Brand Manager Danikee Knight noted is the month when many groups are recognised and celebrated.
“Teachers, children and moms are shown extra special love. In this time of global pandemic, we are pleased to be able to lend support to our civil servants, especially our front line workers,” Knight is quoted in a company release.
To access the discounts, customers may visit the Bogue, Constant Spring, King Street, May Pen, and Spanish Town stores, Unicomer said, adding that appointments can be made online at www.courtsoptical.com or through the company's call centre at 876-926-2110-4.
Unicomer Group operates in 26 countries from its headquarters in El Salvador, and has over 15,000 employees. The company offers its customers a wide and modern line of products and financial services through its retail brands Courts, Courts Optical, Ashley Furniture HomeStore, RadioShack, Lucky Dollar, and Servitech.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy