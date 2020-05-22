Courts Optical gives civil servants up to 75% off

Unicomer (Jamaica) Limited says it is giving customers at its Courts Optical stores discounts of up to 65 per cent on select frames and has added a further 10 per cent off for civil servants.

The discounts are available on six to 36 months' credit for the remaining Saturdays in May, which Brand Manager Danikee Knight noted is the month when many groups are recognised and celebrated.

“Teachers, children and moms are shown extra special love. In this time of global pandemic, we are pleased to be able to lend support to our civil servants, especially our front line workers,” Knight is quoted in a company release.

To access the discounts, customers may visit the Bogue, Constant Spring, King Street, May Pen, and Spanish Town stores, Unicomer said, adding that appointments can be made online at www.courtsoptical.com or through the company's call centre at 876-926-2110-4.

Unicomer Group operates in 26 countries from its headquarters in El Salvador, and has over 15,000 employees. The company offers its customers a wide and modern line of products and financial services through its retail brands Courts, Courts Optical, Ashley Furniture HomeStore, RadioShack, Lucky Dollar, and Servitech.