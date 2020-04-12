Covered to the Mask

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Two weeks before Prime Minister Andrew Holness strongly recommended the wearing of masks in public, local fashion designer Rochele Spencer branched off into the production of masks in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Speaking during a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Holness said that during the period April 8-21, individuals were strongly encouraged to wear masks that are fitted, to cover the nose and the mouth, while in public places.

Spencer had already got a head start, following a conversation with her sister in Canada, in ventureing into the production of reusable face masks.

“I actually got the idea to make masks from my sister who resides in Canada and at the time the coronavirus had started to break out there and they were having shortages of masks…I made the sample for my mask design on March 23, the very same day she [her sister] gave me the idea,” Spencer told the Jamaica Observer in an interview.

“She said to me, 'they are telling people not to wear it, but it's in short supply so maybe doctors and nurses could benefit, not only those in Jamaica, but in Canada and the US where they [people] can't get masks, so they are asking persons to make masks and donate them to hospitals,” she said.

The 30-year-old, who is the season six winner of the reality competition series Mission Catwalk, walked away from her job in the banking sector to pursue fashion designing.

Shortly after posting a prototype on her Instagram profile, people began ordering masks from her line, 'Yours Truly, Rochele'.

“Since the Government started to encourage persons to wear masks, I have been getting a lot more orders,” she disclosed.

“My masks are made with three layers, two of which are cotton and the centre layer is made with a non-woven fabric which is very similar to the material which they use to make the surgical masks. It is washable and I advise that persons wash it after each use.”

One size fits all, is an added benefit of Spencer's masks.

“The feedback on the masks has been great. It [mask] can fit males, females and even children…Persons have given positive feedback that it is breathable even with three layers, which is a lot of fabric. It is still light weight and very comfortable to wear…It has a filter in the centre.”

Her design fits around the head and comes in three colours – black, blue and leopard print.

“Leopard is completely sold out. I can't get that fabric anywhere, so now I have in stock blue and black.”

Spencer praised her family and a fellow fashion designer who has been helping her to output approximately 100 masks per day.

“I have had to get help from my family and one of my good friends who is also a fashion designer….I'm grateful that I have been able to use my gift to help people to protect themselves and stay safe during this world crisis, not only people in Jamaica… but other clients overseas… I am grateful not just to be able to give back, but that I have a source of income during this time,” she said.

Spencer told the Sunday Observer that she has partnered with Pablo's Jamaica to donate masks to hospitals.

“I have also partnered with friends to donate to hospitals and communities,” she added.

Her business has been booming not only locally, but with persons overseas ordering masks Spencer has cashed in on that market.

“I have been shipping to Canada and the States, I have shipped hundreds of masks overseas, because I have been getting overseas orders as well and shipping them out via FedEx.”

Prices range from $800 for one mask and there are discounts available for customers purchasing in bulk (10 or more masks) of up to 15 per cent off.

Orders can be placed by calling 876-799-5868. Spencer's masks are also available on the e-commerce platform, Gustazos.