COVID-19 and children

COVID-19 infections have been shown to affect all age groups. However, there are some differences in the manner in which this disease affects children.

Are children at risk for COVID-19 infections?

The initial reports of COVID-19 infection out of China were significant for the low numbers of children who were reported to have the disease. Early data from China suggested that in the population with COVID-19 infection, only about two per cent were below the age of 19 years. Generally, respiratory viral infections such as influenza tend to be more prominent at the extremes of age, for example the elderly and very young. As the virus spread worldwide, the relative sparing of the paediatric population continued to be evident.

How do children become infected?

There is limited data on the factors affecting the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in children given the low numbers as a percentage of the infected population. Some of the data comes from a study from Shenzhen, China, in which 391 patients with COVID-19 infections were studied along with their close contacts and family. This study found that at the time of tracing, 11.2 per cent of family sharing the same household were positive for the COVID-19 disease. Age of the people in the household did not play a significant role in the risk of getting infected, with children less than 10 years of age getting infected at the same rate as the rest of the population.

A common concern currently is the risk of pregnant mothers getting infected and passing on COVID-19 infections to their newborn children. Although the numbers are small, infections in the neonatal period have been reported – with the earliest cases occurring within a few days of birth. The ACE2 protein which serves to facilitate the entry of the SARS-CoV-2 virus into the cell is found widely in the female reproductive tract (ovaries, uterus, and vagina). So far there is no evidence of what is known as “vertical transmission”, that is, a pregnant woman passing the SARS-CoV-2 virus to her unborn child while in the uterus. Other studies have suggested that virus particles are not found in the amniotic fluid, umbilical cord blood or breast milk. There is, so far, no data to suggest that virus particles exist in vaginal fluid and a few case reports have suggested that mothers with COVID-19 infections in late pregnancy did not pass on infection to their newborns.

The current evidence suggests that most children are infected similarly to adults, with respiratory droplets and virus particles in the physical environment the primary method of transmission. The studies done looking at COVID-19 disease in children suggest that 80 per cent of cases documented are from household contacts.

What symptoms are noted in children?

The evidence for symptoms in children is again somewhat limited by the relatively small numbers of children with symptomatic disease when compared to the adult population. The largest study of children with this disease was performed in China with 2143 patients. So far it appears that although children are equally at risk for contracting the COVID-19 disease, they are more likely to have milder symptoms with a lower risk of hospitalisation for severe disease. In the Chinese study noted above, only six per cent of children had the severe form of the disease; 55.3 per cent of this paediatric population were asymptomatic or had only mild symptoms. There was a tendency for more severe cases to be noted in younger children. In patients who were less than one year of age, the risk of severe and critical disease was 10.6 per cent. Children above the age of 16 years had a risk of severe/critical disease of three per cent.

Common symptoms include fever, upper respiratory symptoms (cough, sore throat, stuffy or runny nose and sneezing). Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea appear to occur infrequently. Progression to pneumonia appears to be a rare event. The duration of illness appears to be about one to two weeks. Some recent reports suggest that skin manifestations of COVID-19 disease are more prevalent in children and young adults when compared to older adults.

How can I protect my child?

Given the fact that children at young ages are unable to comply with the need for frequent handwashing or to be careful of objects in their environment, it does fall upon the adults to be careful for them. The family as a whole does need to practise social distancing as the Chinese data would suggest that household transmission appears to be the primary method of spread, even for children. If children can stay home while the adults go out to do necessary activities such as shopping, that would be ideal. (Although this can be quite challenging in single parent households). If a member of the household has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease, then as far as is practicable that person should isolate himself from other members of the household. In an ideal situation this person would have his own bedroom and bathroom; he would also not share personal or eating utensils. This also can be quite challenging or impossible for members of the lower and middle class in our population, but they should attempt to do the best they can.

At the end of the day, all recommendations for adults for avoiding the COVID-19 infection apply as well to children, and parents and guardians must take responsibility to assist the children and younger adults in complying to avoid infection.

Dr Ernest Madu, MD, FACC; and Dr Paul Edwards, MD, FACC are consultant cardiologists at the Heart Institute of the Caribbean (HIC) and HIC Heart Hospital

