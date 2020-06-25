COVID-19 blamed for one-year construction delay for MoBay bypass

MONTEGO BAY, St James — The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been blamed for pushing back, by a year, the start of construction on the highly anticipated US$22-million Montego Bay bypass road.

According to managing director of the National Road Operating and Constructing Company Limited (NROCC), Ivan Anderson, the work, which was initially slated to get under way next year, is now expected to start in 2022.

“We had proposed to start next year, if everything had gone well...without COVID-19...The duration of the project is 36 months and we are expected to start in about 2022, subject to the approval of NEPA [National Environment and Planning Agency],” Anderson said.

The multimillion-dollar project will see the construction of a 15-kilometre, four-lane carriageway from Ironshore to Bogue in Montego Bay. The project, which is expected to reduce congestion by creating a safe and reliable alternative route for motorists travelling across the city, will also include the rehabilitation and improvement of some intersections within Montego Bay.

Anderson was speaking on Tuesday during a virtual town hall meeting, hosted jointly by NEPA and NROCC, to discuss the environmental impact assessment for the proposed bypass road.

Anderson further disclosed that the project, which was initially supposed to be financed by the Export-Import Bank of China (China Eximbank) and the Government of Jamaica, will now be funded by the Government.

“This project will be funded by the Government of Jamaica. We have been delayed as a consequence of COVID-19 [and], as you know, a lot of the budgets have been reduced, so that has also affected the timing of our project start up,” the NROCC managing director said.

Anderson hinted that with the Jamaican Government financing the project, local contractors might be given the nod instead of China Harbour Engineering Company.

“Originally, the project was going to be financed through the Eximbank of China, with China Harbour Engineering [Company] as contractors. It is being reviewed now that we are doing the project ourselves,” Anderson said.

Speaking during a ceremony for the renaming of Quebec Avenue as Dr Horace Chang Boulevard recently, Member of Parliament for St James North Western Dr Horace Chang gave the assurance that funding to commence the construction of the much-anticipated Montego Bay bypass road, estimated to cost roughly $40 billion, had been set aside in the budget for the 2020-2021 financial year.

During the financial year 2019-2020, an allocation of $500 million was spent to acquire property as well as for the commencement and completion of the design for programmed civil works.