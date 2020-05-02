COVID-19 cases now 432

JAMAICA'S confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 432 yesterday, after 10 more people tested positive for the infectious disease that has so far killed more than 200,000 people worldwide and infected 3.1 million.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said in a news release that of the 10 new cases, two are males and eight females, with ages ranging from two to 49 years.

The country's number of fatalities associated with the rampaging virus remains unchanged at eight, while two more people have recovered, bringing the new total to 31 people released from hospital.

Up to yesterday, 35 of Jamaica's COVID-19 cases were categorised as imported, 140 were contacts of a confirmed case, nine were local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked, and 248 were under investigation, the ministry said in its release.

The ages of all confirmed COVID-19 cases in the island range from two months to 87 years.