COVID-19 does have 'good positives'

A positive COVID-19 test result is definitely not welcome news at any time. Admittedly, prior to the pandemic, “positive” was more often than not seen as a desirable attribute or characteristic, except perhaps in the medical fraternity where a positive test usually indicates the presence of an illness.

CIBC FirstCaribbean's 'Unsung Frontline Heroes' competition has unearthed the “good positives” in COVID-19 — people doing outstanding work at the forefront of the novel coronavirus pandemic fight.

An initiative of CIBC FirstCaribbean ComTrust Foundation across the 16 territories in which the bank operates, the competition invited nominations online of people who have worked, volunteered or have been involved in any of three award categories — medical personnel, the protective services, community heroes. In each country, nominations received were vetted by a local panel of judges, finalists declared and posted online, and public voting again invited.

The winners in Jamaica — Nurse Nicola Bright of Princess Margaret Hospital, St Thomas and Leslie Bingham, patient care advocate, University Hospital of the West Indies — were each awarded $280,000.

Here are lightly edited versions of what their nominees had to say:

“Nurse Nicola Bright is a registered nurse/midwife at Princess Margaret Hospital in St Thomas and lives by the mantra 'Nursing is a calling'. She has served the community and has worked assiduously and selflessly for the past 15 years. She is dedicated, reliable, flexible, willing and works 24/seven, especially in the COVID-19 pandemic — most times double shifts — to ensure that the patients receive optimal, effective and efficient care.

“Nurse Bright is an active member of the Nurses Association of Jamaica and serves both locally and nationally. She is never too busy to give a listening ear, provide educational talks, give advice, do home visits, or assist in filling prescriptions for someone in need, because of the love she has for people.

”Nurse Bright has demonstrated kindness, patience and tolerance when caring for patients, staff or the wider community. Even in this pandemic she is never absent for duties. Her love for the nursing profession is displayed through the care she provides for the patients.

“A hard-working, dedicated, kind and loving nurse who cares deeply for patients, relatives, staff and the wider community, she always has a pleasant face and is never too busy to care. She is my 'Unsung Hero'.”

Leslie Bingham's nominee wrote:

“'People will forget what you said or what you did, but they will never forget how you made them feel.” That is not only a quote by the indomitable Maya Angelou but is also the mantra that fuels Mr Leslie Bingham in the execution of his daily tasks at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI).

Mr Bingham has been an employee at the UHWI since 2004 and since that time has moved up the ranks in different roles, starting as a medical records library intern to his current role as senior patient care advocate. In this role he is the first point of contact for all new patients seeking treatment at the hospital and is an intermediary between the patient and the doctor, and ensures that each patient is attended to based on the severity of their situation.

Mr Bingham's excellence in his job has earned him many accolades throughout his tenure to include staff of the quarter, best work ethic, most professional, and most outstanding patient care advocate. It is not only the passion towards his job that is noteworthy, but also the genuine care he displays towards each and every patient he deals with.

His dashing smile and charismatic persona greet every patient that he interacts with. No task is beneath or above him, and it is not unusual for Mr Bingham to physically assist with mobilising patients by helping the porters to lift them from vehicles or placing them on stretchers. There are even instances when Mr Bingham is missing from his station and, upon his return, he is seen with a docket in hand or lab test result which he retrieved in order to expedite a patient's treatment. It is also not unusual for Mr Bingham to be following up on a patient's situation on his days off from work just to ensure the matter is resolved.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, shift hours were increased from eight hours to 12 hours. Mr Bingham earnestly welcomed the task and saw it as an opportunity to continue providing a service despite the hardships that ensued, including sacrificing time spent with his family.

He continued being a beacon of positivity among his peers and patients, and made recommendations ]in] areas where he felt the care of patients could be improved. During this period of uncertainty he has done a stellar job of maintaining a level head and being a voice of maturity and reason in his department.

He has consistently demonstrated loyalty, commitment and dedication without compromise, and it is for these reasons and more that I nominate him as an Unsung Hero, worthy of recognition and accolades.”