COVID-19 hits operations of two banks

THE island's two largest commercial banks have reported that cases of COVID-19 have affected their operations.

Yesterday, National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCB) advised that suspected exposure at its Kingston-based contact centre was expected to impact customer care operations in the short term, as three employees were displaying symptoms of the virus.

The bank said the employees and those who may have been exposed have been asked to self-isolate and contact the Ministry of Health and Wellness as a precautionary measure, and also said the facilities have undergone extensive deep cleaning and sanitisation.

The institution now has six employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, all from Kingston-based locations of NCB – the Atrium on Trafalgar Road, and the branches on Duke Street and Knutsford Boulevard.

The bank pointed out that it has been able to keep all its locations open since the COVID-19 pandemic but that although it has contingency plans in place to support customers, operations will be impacted by the reduction in agent support.

“Since the pandemic began, we have had to adjust our physical operations in respect of physical distancing requirements and curfew restrictions, both of which have resulted in a reduction in the number of agents working at any given time, as well as our operating hours,” Head of Non-Branch Channels Danielle Cameron Duncan said.

NCB management insists that no customers have been exposed to the affected persons and that it continues to practise strict sanitisation and preventative measures.

At the same time, the Bank of Nova Scotia reported that its Ironshore branch in Montego Bay, St James, was closed yesterday after receiving information that two staff members were being reviewed for COVID-19.

Executive Vice-President of Retail Banking Audrey Tugwell said the branch was being closed for deep cleaning and sanitisation, and is to be reopened today.

An increasing number of entities have been reporting cases of COVID-19 among staff, as the country enters into the community spread phase of the virus. On Friday, the health ministry advised that this means public health clinicians are now unable to easily pinpoint the sources of transmission through contact tracing, as the virus is now present right across the island.

Of the 783 communities across the island COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in 311, according to the ministry. Projections still are that about 1.6 million people will contract the virus locally over the course of 12 months, with the majority of cases being mild and just over 1,800 persons needing hospital care. The country hit the 3,000 mark on the weekend.