COVID-19 is opportunity in disguise – disaster risk expert

A senior disaster risk reduction expert is urging governments across the region to learn from the COVID-19 experience and use it to prepare for multiple disasters occurring at the same time, a situaion which he says is not far-fetched.

Dr Dennis Edwards, who was part of a panel organised by the Caribbean Sociological Association (CASA) to examine the social fallouts occasioned by the pandemic last week, said COVID-19 should be taken “as a sort of opportunity in disguise”.

“I am of the view that we here in the Caribbean – this being maybe the third most multi-hazard region in the world – should be taking this time to simulate, model, drill, not only for a single disaster such as a COVID-19, but for multiple disasters co-occurring,” he said.

“Suppose it is that the COVID-19 disaster should extend into our hurricane time frame, and suppose...our COVID-19 experience should also be accompanied by an earthquake in the Caribbean, and suppose it is that the scenario should be accompanied by social unrest — do we have a mechanism to treat with all of those co-occurring disasters?” Dr Edwards asked rhetorically.

“So we [would] have a medical event on our hands, an event such as a hurricane, a seismic event such as an earthquake and social unrest.”

Edwards, who is head of the Disaster Risk Reduction Centre at The University of the West Indies, Mona, said the approach should also include the dignified evacuation of people, the dignified recovery and disposal of human remains, the management of shelters and tent cities, were it to come to that.

“A disaster is a terrible thing to waste and...out of COVID-19 as far as disaster is concerned, we have to situate this experience within the broader context of the disaster response mechanism in the Caribbean. So our agencies such as the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, these disaster management mechanisms within respective island states and collectively, will have to kick into gear,” he stated.

Weighing in on the issue, sociologist and social policy specialist Professor Aldrie Henry-Lee, who is also treasurer of CASA and director of the Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social and Economic Studies (SALISES), said the social safety net becomes even more critical in such instances.

“The focus has to be on the vulnerable persons, the persons who cannot help themselves. A lesson we have learnt from this pandemic is that we have to plan in advance. So it's an ad hoc reaction right now, [but] we have to remember the persons with disabilities...If we have a comprehensive management plan for pandemics then we have to remember that the first thing we have to do is effectively target some persons,” she noted.

She, in the meantime, had high praise for the Government of Jamaica's COVID-19 Allocations of Resources for Employees (Care) package, which was unveiled in March days after the island saw its first few cases of the disease.

“I must say I was very impressed with the Government of Jamaica's CARE package. A social protection programme has to focus on those persons we know are going to be most affected and therefore, the lesson we learn now is that we have to think a lot before it happens, during and afterwards,” she said.

In the meantime, the SALISES head urged private sector and NGOs to help Government shoulder the burden.

“One of the things I've realised in studying responses of societies to epidemics is that the collective action comes into play. We cannot underestimate what is happening in communities because there are some people who are responding, they are helping the persons with disabilities and the elderly, and we want more of that because the Government cannot do everything,” Professor Henry-Lee said.

“We know there is going to be a big economic fallout after this COVID-19 so we cannot be calling on the Government, “Give me more, give me more”. This is an impressive CARE package but we certainly can't reach everybody with this so we need people to step up. Non-governmental organisations, private sector, we need collective action to ensure that every single one of our vulnerable members is effectively targeted and able to cope before, during and after any pandemic,”she ended.

Meanwhile sociologist Dr Orville Taylor, who is also public relations officer of CASA and head of the Department of Sociology, Psychology and Social Work at UWI Mona, said the matter of the social protection net “is a big deal”.

“The Ministry of Labour in Jamaica is at this point in time looking at a number of its legislation overall, and I suspect we are going to be seeing some recommendations. One of the recommendations I have made over the last number of years is for social protection reform, that is an increase in the provisions under the National Insurance Scheme to become more realistic because I think that the ceiling for deductions is just ridiculously low. I think we can have a sliding scale just like income tax so that it becomes one of the most robust funds in the country,” Dr Taylor said, referencing actions by the Government of Barbados some years ago to set up an unemployment fund which is administered separately, and a severance payment fund.