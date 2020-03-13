COVID-19 jitters as confirmed cases' steps retraced

AS the Government ramps up efforts to prevent community spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) by identifying passengers who may have shared flights with the two confirmed cases, employees at a financial institution and a popular pastry company in two separate parishes are fearful they have had contact with two of the passengers.

One of the pastry company's employees, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the Jamaica Observer that an individual who was on the flight reported to work as recently as Tuesday. The employee is said to have stayed away from the office yesterday, but attended a meeting via video link.

According to the Observer source, the company's approximately 500 workers are yet to hear from management regarding safety protocols at the establishment.

“…We are not getting any information, everybody is pensive because nobody knows what is going on,” the Clarendon-based employee complained. Efforts by the Jamaica Observer to get a comment from the company management were unsuccessful yesterday as they were said to be in a meeting.

Meanwhile, the Observer has learnt that another passenger, a male, visited Victoria Mutual Building Society, Half-Way-Tree branch on Wednesday. Staff there contacted the newsroom with concerns that not enough was being done by management.

“The management of the VM Group confirms, after investigations conducted at our Half-Way-Tree Branch, that this allegation is erroneous,” said assistant vice-president, corporate affairs & sommunications at Victoria Mutual Group, Clover Moore, in an e-mailed response to allegations that the company had done little to address staff concerns. “The safety and well-being of VM Group employees, members, and clients are of the highest priority to us. As such, the organisation moved swiftly to implement our Business Continuity Plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

She added that a raft of measures had been implemented, including continuous sensitisation of our team following the Ministry of Health and World Health Organization recommendations; begun sensitising our members and clients via communications and displays within our service halls; activated enhanced cleaning and sanitising procedures at all our offices as well as ABMs; increased our remote and flexible work arrangements for our team members across our business; restricted business travel and non-essential commute, moving to online meetings; and communicated that our special sick leave policy will cover instances of sick leave required for COVID-19 .”

Meanwhile, several institutions that one of the individuals confirmed as having COVID-19, and her relatives, visited were temporarily closed for the day yesterday.

The Scotiabank branch in New Kingston was shuttered following reports that the confirmed case had contact with some staff members during a visit to the location.

“As a precaution, we have decided to close the branch and ask the staff members who came in contact with the person to self-isolate for 14 days,” the bank said in a statement yesterday morning.

“Additionally, we are working with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to get our staff members tested and ensure that all appropriate protocols are observed. Our main priority is the safety of our employees and customers. The branch will be professionally cleaned and disinfected and will not reopen until we believe it is safe to do so.”

Customers who need in-branch services are being asked to visit the Oxford Road or Half-Way-Tree branches or any other branch that is convenient to them.

“We also strongly encourage customers who have not yet signed up for online banking to do so at this time to avail themselves of our digital banking options which can be used from anywhere at any time. We sincerely apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused,” the bank said in a release.

In the meantime, Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) Managing Director Paul Abrahams told the Observer yesterday that the transportation company will be sending out a press release today to outline its protocols.