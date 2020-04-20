COVID-19 lifeline

THE Jamaica Social Stock Exchange (JSSE) last Wednesday launched an initiative to assist micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) impacted by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The initiative, named 'Brother's Keeper', is geared at lobbying corporate companies and socially aware individuals to help provide grant funding to the MSME sector.

“Through our Brother's Keeper initiative, we want you to help us to provide grant funding for organisations whose businesses have been negatively affected. Two of our special projects under this initiative are Teen Challenge Jamaica and Mona-Tech Engineering Services. We invite your collaboration as we work together to support our fellow Jamaicans in this difficult period,” the JSSE said in an e-mail to its 70,000 shareholders.

The initiative follows a Jamaica Observer report last month which highlighted the plight of Teen Challenge Jamaica (TCJ) — a non-profit organisation dedicated to assisting people who suffer from drug, alcohol, and gambling addiction.

The independently funded residential rehabilitation facility was struggling to keep its doors open as the financial crunch from the shutdowns related to COVID-19 impacted its programmes and operations.

The organisation had, for years, sustained itself through farming but the challenging environment brought on by COVID-19, which forced hotels closed, has had a ripple effect on the business.

The hotels provided a market for produce.

As a result, the business currently has an excess supply of chickens, eggs, and sweet peppers, in addition to a $500,000 debt to a supplier, which it has no cash flow to honour.

“The reason for the initiative is that we realise that the people who would be affected the most are small businesses; independent employers, persons whose living is based on what they put out and not a weekly or monthly pay cheque. So, it's at the core of the economy; the beginning of the food chain is where we wanted to start,” Jamaica Stock Exchange Group Business Development Manager Andre Gooden told the Observer in a phone interview.

“We applaud the PSOJ (Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica) for the initiatives they've undertaken but we also know that at the micro level we can appeal to our community directly because those are the people who are impacted first and foremost. So if on March the 13th this thing start, by the 15th these people are feeling the effect. So we thought that this is a good place to start,” he added.

The JSSE is seeking to raise $1 million, through its COVID-19 relief fund, for the entity which Teen Challenge Jamaica Executive Director Anthony Richards said was crippled by the disease.

Already, the JSSE has donated $150,000 to the cause, $50,000 of which has been used to purchase some of Teen Challenge's produce which was then donated to health sector workers across Kingston and St Andrew.

“Ours was a twofold response, where we sought to support TCJ's sustainability through its business operation and showed our gratitude to our often unsung heroes in the health sector who are keeping the Ministry [of Health and Wellness] and our hospitals operational, said JSSE Manager Nora Blake.

“The Jamaica Social Stock Exchange is appealing to our customers, partners and all concerned citizens to support this MSME relief fund. We aim to raise $1,000,000 for Teen Challenge Jamaica,” Blake added.

In the meantime, she said the JSSE also selected Mona-Tech Engineering Services, in the Department of Engineering at The University of the West Indies, Mona campus, to benefit from the relief fund, given the critical need for ventilators in the fight against COVID-19.

This organisation is on a drive to repair malfunctioning ventilators and other biomedical equipment desperately needed to treat people affected by the virus.

The company has so far repaired eight GE iVent201 ventilators between March 30 and April 3, at a cost of $407,200. An estimated $3,102,000 is required for an additional six weeks for further repair.

A total of $3,509,200 is being sought to facilitate these critical repairs.

Blake said there is a “pressing need and urgency” for the mobilisation of resources to alleviate the suffering brought on by COVID-19.

The JSSE has also donated $150,000 to Mona-Tech.

“This need could not be ignored by us,” she said.