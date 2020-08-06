COVID-19 not stopping fireworks at Jamaica 58 celebration

MINISTER of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange announced last night that there will be fireworks over Kingston today, despite the absence of spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fireworks show — lasting five minutes — will come at the end of the Independence Spectacular, which is being staged as a virtual edition of the annual Independence Grand Gala. The Independence Spectacular will be held without an audience at the National Arena in keeping with the necessary restrictions on gatherings to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Shaggy, Marcia Griffiths and Ken Boothe will be presented with Jamaica Reggae Icon Awards at the event which will feature popular local artistes, including the 2020 Jamaica Festival Song winner Buju Banton; Kemar Highcon; Beenie Man; Dre Island; Christopher Martin; Tessanne Chin; Wayne Marshall; Kevin Downswell; Kukudoo; Chevaughn; Ikaya; Shereita; and Richie Stephens.

L'Acadco, Dance Xpressionz and Citi Dance Company will also perform on the show, which begins at 4:00 pm and will be broadcast live on TVJ, PBCJ and on social media.

The culture ministry said that following the Independence Spectacular, an Independence Night Virtual Street Dance, featuring Ricky Trooper, DJ Boom Boom, Collin Hines, DJ Rodrick, Elephant Man, and Jahvinci will be held.

“The virtual street dance is to compensate for the absence this year of the annual street parties in major towns across the island due to the reality of COVID-19,” Grange said in a release.

The dance, which starts at 8:00 pm, will be carried live on television, radio and online. The public will be able to participate via the video conferencing and messaging platform Zoom.