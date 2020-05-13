COVID-19 recoveries climb to 100
The health authorities last night reported that the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 now stands at 100 as 10 additional individuals have been released from care, having returned two consecutive negative test results between Monday and yesterday.
The 24-hour period also saw the island recording two new confirmed cases, bringing the total number to 507, the health and wellness ministry reported in a news release.
“One of the two new cases is a female, aged 57 years, and the other is a six-year-old male. They are both from Kingston and St Andrew and are contacts of confirmed cases,” the ministry said.
There are currently:
• 192 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases (including 95 that are contacts of employees of the St Catherine workplace cluster;
• 224 cases that are employees of the workplace cluster in St Catherine;
• 26 cases that are under investigation;
• 24 that are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; and
• 41 that are imported cases.
The ministry also said that 305, or 60 per cent of the confirmed cases are females and 202 or 40 per cent are males. They range in age from two months to 87 years.
“These figures have been updated following investigation, review and reclassification of cases under investigation,” the ministry said.
“The number of new samples tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours is 194, bringing the total number of samples tested on the island to 7,465,” the ministry said, adding that of that number, in addition to the 507 positives, there are 6,903 negatives and 55 pending.
“Meanwhile, as at May 10, approximately 3,022 people from the quarantined communities of St Mary — Annotto Bay, Dover, and Enfield — were assessed. Eighty-four samples were taken, with 66 results received. Of those 66 results, two were positive and 64 negative. Eighteen results are pending.”
