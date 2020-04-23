COVID-19 should have minimal effect on pension pool, says expert

PENSION expert Sharon Smith says Jamaica should not expect a significant fall in its pool of pension savings as the country grapples with an economic downturn due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Smith, who is the head of premium financing and pensions at JN Bank, was speaking during the live social media series JN Circle Catch Up last Thursday via The Jamaica National Group's Facebook page.

JN Circle Catch Up is a six-part series targeted at providing information to JN members and the public, to help them weather the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smith said because the majority of pension contributions are made to an approved retirement scheme or superannuation fund, which cannot be touched until the contributor reaches the age of retirement or unless the contributor has been medically certified as being unable to work, the pool of pension funds should remain stable.

“The real question is how the Jamaican economy will be impacted by those persons who will not be able to make contributions now,” she said, pointing out that given the low growth and level of participation in pension savings, the short-term effect should be minimal.

“The pool of pension funds, as at June 2019, was $654.2 billion. In March 2019, it was $607.2 billion, so in three months the growth which would comprise investment yields and new contributions was only $47 million or $15 million per month,” she explained.

Pension funds in Jamaica are mainly invested in stocks, bonds and real estate.

However, Smith said, whether contributing to an approved retirement scheme, superannuation fund or simply a personal savings plan, the focus should be on how to maintain those contributions and grow one's personal pool of funds.

“If you think of your own financial situation now, as in today, during this pandemic, especially those persons who might have been laid off temporarily… and you think about how difficult it is to survive financially, in some cases not being able to purchase food. Just think about this seriously: Any financial discomfort or pain that you are feeling today because of not having savings, think about having that pain last for all your retirement years, which could be 10 or more years,” she said as she painted a picture for contributors while speaking with broadcaster Dahlia Harris.

The head of premium financing and pensions at JN Bank said instead, contributors should adjust their savings pattern.

“If you have been laid off, you should start back your savings as soon as you start to work again. And, if you are earning less when you resume a job, you have the option to reduce your contribution to bring it more in line with what you are earning and what you can afford to save,” she advised.

Smith recommended that individuals look at monies, now not being spent for activities pre-COVID-19 and set aside a portion, no matter how small.

“If you are earning monies now, whether you are part of a formal pension scheme or not, your focus should be on saving. During a recession, cash is king. So you should be putting aside some monies. If you have children, you may be saving some money now although the food bill may be going up, but when you think of your other expenses — such as your transportation or extra lessons for some parents — you are not paying those now, so my advice is to put some of those monies towards your retirement plan,” she said.

“It's going to be very difficult but we will have to pinch pennies and think very carefully about our future, because your retirement is not about your age, it's about that time when you can no longer earn a living,“ Smith insisted.