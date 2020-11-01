COVID-19 taught me to appreciate my job

As the novel coronavirus pandemic swirls, resulting in economic stagnation and the layoff of thousands of people across various sectors globally, Sandals Royal Caribbean's 2018 Diamond Team Member of the Year Cion Robinson has learnt one lesson: “How to appreciate my job much more.”

“The advent of COVID-19 has been an extremely stressful time for all of us within the tourism industry. Many people lost their jobs and some are still unemployed, so it has helped me to really appreciate my job a lot more and be grateful to my company for not only reopening, but ensuring that we were equipped with the tools in the Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness Policy to carry out our duties safely,” noted the affable Robinson.

Robinson said the pandemic has also enabled her to see her true potential as she has had to dig deep and take on additional tasks during the outbreak. “It has also helped me to appreciate the simple things in life as well as bringing me closer to my fellow team members and guests, while maintaining physical distance as per our protocols.”

The vivacious Robinson is one of the success stories of the Sandals Group, starting out as a trainee in the Hospitality Training Programme (HTP) in 2014, where she did a six-week course in the photo shop at Sandals Montego Bay. Upon completion she was awarded a job at Sandals Royal Caribbean in the Resort Shop, where, due to her hard work and commitment, she received numerous awards, transitioned to the front desk and eventually scoring the major award, Diamond Team Member of the Year 2018.

Presently a member of the Club Sandals team as concierge/department trainer, she said that what has made her job easier and better equipped to handle her day-to-day operations and interactions with her guests is the training provided by the company: “It has helped me to be more aware, also how to protect ourselves and also the guests. The Platinum Protocols that have been implemented make the workplace feel safe for everyone.”

But what motivates this go-getter to perform at such a high level when most people are stressed out by the pandemic? “My motivation comes from the smiles and feedbacks of commendations written on different platforms, knowing I have made a huge difference with guests' experiences.

“I thrive to be a leader for my fellow team members and help them in achieving their goals and moving forward in the company,” was her response.

When it comes to COVID-19 and how the Jamaican Government has handled the virus, Robinson said, “I think we have handled this new virus a lot better than other bigger countries across the world.”