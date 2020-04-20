COVID-19 training for Clarendon barbers & hairdressers

Despite reports of a massive fall-off in their business since the first case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was reported in Jamaica, barbers, hairdressers, cosmetologists and other registered beauticians in Clarendon have been getting help to ensure that they know the measures to take to prevent community spread of the deadly pandemic.

The Clarendon Municipal Corporation recently facilitated a training and sensitisation session with persons in this group to drive home the message of practising proper sanitisation, in an effort to combating the disease.

A team from the Clarendon Health Department conducted the training exercise while incorporating smart activities such as hand-washing and sanitising, as well as how to put on and remove personal protective equipment and discard them properly.

For social distancing purposes the corporation had to facilitate the training in groups of 10, which amounted to three separate sessions.

The barbers, hairdressers, cosmetologists and other beauticians expressed their appreciation for the exercise as it has heightened their awareness to the seriousness of the situation and the risks associated with the deadly virus.

Chairman of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation, Winston Maragh encouraged the participants to put into practice what they had learnt as he argued that it could save their lives and that of their loved ones.

“In light of this COVID-19 pandemic, we at the municipal corporation thought it was necessary to take the initiative to facilitate such an activity because the barbers, hairdressers, cosmetologists and beauty therapists are all our customers and we have do what we can to help them to protect themselves,” said Maragh.

The mayor of May Pen was supported by Sisonnah Worrell, who is the licensing and compliance officer at the corporation.

“We value our customers and their business and this is the corporation playing its part in trying to curb the spread of the virus as much as possible” said Worrell.

She added that the day's activity was a success as the participants were engaged throughout each session and interacted well with the team from the health department.

That was endorsed by one of the participants, Joel Shepherd.

“I will certainly be sharing what I have learnt today with the other persons I work with because if I practise proper sanitisation and they don't then we will all be at risk, and we need to protect ourselves” said Shepherd.

The Clarendon Municipal Corporation is also organising training and sensitisation with other stakeholder groups within the parish as part of its ongoing public education campaign.