COVID-19 vaccine development and possible treatments

As the COVID-19 epidemic continues to spread and produce illness and death, efforts to prevent and treat the disease are accelerating.

Several treatment regimens that were initially promoted like Hydroxychloroquine have not yet been found in clinical trials to be efficacious. This week we will look at the progress that is being made in the areas of vaccine development and effective therapeutic regimens.

What is a vaccine?

A vaccine is a substance containing either part or all of an infectious agent (virus, bacteria). This is injected into the body, causing the body to generate what is called an immune response. Simply put, the body recognises the agent as foreign and produces anti-bodies (which can kill the invading agent) and special immune cells which can organise an immune response to fight off the agent. If the vaccinated person becomes exposed to the infectious agent, they can either be totally protected against infection, or if infected, develop only a mild form of disease.

Vaccines have been used in medicine for hundreds of years and have resulted in the elimination of many diseases, for example smallpox, and have led to a marked reduction in the incidence of others, saving millions of lives and preventing complications of many illnesses, among them measles, whooping cough, tuberculosis etc. It is thought that a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is one of the prerequisites for a rapid return to normal life. Whether an effective SARS-CoV-2 vaccine can be developed and made widely available is still unknown.

When will a vaccine be available for the SARS-CoV-2 virus?

The simple answer is that we do not know. Vaccine development is usually a long, expensive process with many unpredictable roadblocks. The important goal is to develop a vaccine that is both effective and safe. If a large proportion of the population without illness are to be vaccinated against COVID-19 disease (potentially billions of people), the risk of any potential side effects must be extremely low.

Historically, the production of a new vaccine takes about 10 years, with less than 10 per cent of vaccine candidates making it to the market. More recently, the Ebola virus vaccine took five years to become clinically available. Over the past decades, research has produced new methods of vaccine production that may allow for more rapid development. The best guesses currently for a vaccine that is universally available range from 6-18 months.

Why does vaccine development and production take so long?

The answer is that there are a series of steps that are usually performed in a sequential fashion, with success at each step being necessary before proceeding to the next. The first step is usually to develop a target vaccine production. This can be part of an infectious agent, for example the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, or it may be the entire virus particle. This step was done quickly in the COVID-19 epidemic.

Chinese scientists published the genome of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in February of this year. Within six weeks, a US company (Moderna) announced that they had a candidate for a vaccine. Currently it is estimated that there are more than 100 vaccine candidates being studied worldwide.

The next step is usually to prove that the candidate vaccine can generate an immune response. It is given to a small number of people; safety is observed, and an effective dose is calculated. (phase 1 study). If successful, then the effective dose is given to a wider group of people of different ages and clinical characteristics (phase 2 study). At this stage, scientists look for evidence of efficacy, that is does it protect against SARS-CoV-2 infection; possible side effects; safety; and immune response. With conclusion of this stage a phase 3 study is done in which thousands of people are vaccinated in a real world setting, again looking at safety and efficacy. Crucially, this phase also depends on having a clinical epidemic still occurring.

Are there other hurdles to scale once a clinically effective vaccine is developed?

Unfortunately, having a vaccine that works clinically is not the final step. There usually is a regulatory review in which a government agency will review and confirm the data. Then, potentially billions of doses of vaccine must be produced. The method of production of different vaccines varies. For example, influenza vaccine production requires millions of chicken eggs each year to grow various strains of influenza virus. Newer methods may involve DNA or RNA techniques and cell culture. Factories that produce vaccines must be specially built, with costs that range into hundreds of millions of US dollars and completion times that likely run into months to years.

Currently, many different methods are being used to produce candidate vaccines. Normally a drug company will await completion of a phase 3 study before designing and building a facility for vaccine production. If the phase 3 trial is not successful, the resources used to build a production facility will be wasted. Recognising this potential roadblock, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have committed to paying for vaccine-production facilities to be built for several common production methods, without knowing if they can be used or not.

Once a production facility is up and running, there remains the issue of scaling production and worldwide distribution. It is likely that initial vaccine production will not be sufficient to meet global demand. Any country that has successfully produced a vaccine will likely face demands from their citizens that local needs be addressed before thinking of export. Questions of access and affordability for low-and middle-income countries have not yet been resolved.

It is very likely that if an effective vaccine becomes available, low-resource countries like Jamaica may not readily have access to the vaccine as long as the pandemic remains in full effect in higher-income countries that have invested heavily in the production of the vaccine. Currently, Moderna has reported successful completion of a phase 1 study with the phase 2 study planned for July.

Oxford University has reported successful animal studies and completion of recruitment for a phase 1 study, with phase 2 and phase 3 studies planned for later this year.

Anti-viral agents

Another area of extensive research has been the attempt to identify antiviral drugs which can be used in patients with COVID-19 disease. So far, one agent has been found to have clinical effectiveness in a reasonably sized clinical trial. Remdesivir is an agent which acts by blocking the proliferation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Recently, a study of 1063 patients was reported in the New England Journal of Medicine. It found that, in patients with COVID-19 disease and evidence of pneumonia, Remdesivir reduced the time to recovery from 15 to 11 days. Noticeably, it did not reduce the chance of dying from the disease. On this basis, the FDA has given emergency authorisation for use in the United States.

Other antiviral agents are currently being studied. Faviripavir is an antiviral which is used to treat influenza. Anecdotal reports from China have suggested some efficacy in treating COVID-19 patients. However, there is currently no published data.

The Japanese have been sending the medication to 43 countries for clinical trials in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease. Another medication Kaletra (normally used for HIV) has had positive and negative studies and remains under investigation.

Plasma transfusion

Plasma transfusion has been used for over 100 years in the treatment of infectious diseases. Plasma (a component of blood) is taken from patients who are known to have recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection. This plasma can contain high levels of antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and when transfused into a patient with active disease, is thought to provide short-to medium-term immunity. From a theoretical point of view, these antibodies will neutralise virus particles, prevent virus replication, and help prevent tissue damage.

So far, despite anecdotal reports, good clinical studies have yet to be reported. Recently, Houston Methodist Hospital reported on an experience with 25 patients of which 19 improved and 11 where discharged. They noted that plasma transfusions were safe but, given the small numbers of patients, could not comment on possible efficacy.

The Chinese have also reported on five patients in which markers of inflammation and disease on CT scan improved in four of those studied. Larger studies are required to have a good idea of the usefulness of this procedure in COVID-19 disease.

Anti-inflammatory agents

An important aspect of infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus is the activation of the immune system. Over-activation of this system can result in damage to healthy tissues in the body. Given this, scientists have been looking at medications that modulate immune response. Several studies are looking at clinically available immune suppressants (often used in diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis or inflammatory bowel disease) to see if these have efficacy in the treatment of COVID-19 disease.

The path to medical therapies to prevent and treat COVID-19 disease remains quite challenging despite small clinical victories. It remains for us to be vigilant in continuing hand-washing, physical distancing, and the use of masks and other methods to reduce our likelihood of infection.

Stay safe.

