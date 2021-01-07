COVID classroom concern

Onard Evans' first day of face-to-face classes at his new school was more than the 12-year-old's parents were prepared for.

Even after all the pep talk Michael and Nardia Evans had given their son since he was placed at Penwood High School last September when the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) results were released in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, the fear of catching COVID-19 had all but overwhelmed the seventh grader after the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information gave the go-ahead for some schools to resume face-to-face on Monday.

The Evans are worried that a return to face-to-face classes might not be an option for their son at this time.

“I know my son and he isn't comfortable coming back to school. Even when I was on the bus with him, him draw weh from people. When we are walking on the road, him cling to my arm. If I send him to the shop, he is afraid because of the whole pandemic,” Onard's mother told the Jamaica Observer at her son's orientation on Monday.

“He is only comfortable inside. But whenever him have to go outside he gets very afraid,” she said, explaining that Onard now has to take two buses to school, whereas, before, he would walk from home to his old school, Constant Spring Primary.

Because of this Onard's parents decided to accompany him to school on his first day just to make sure he had settled in alright. But even so, the boy's father was convinced that his son will have to remain at home.

“I don't feel good about him coming back to school for face-to-face class, worse with this second strain of the virus which is more dangerous than the first one. I don't think they should go ahead with the face-to-face classes with this second strain in the island.

“Children don't know social distancing so I am really concerned. I don't feel good sending him. If it was me alone he would stay home, but his mother wanted him to come to school,” said the senior Evans.

The parents were also concerned that the school had resumed face-to-face classes for seven and 11 graders, while the option of online engagement remained for other grades.

“They said online is still available for some grades, and not for others. My son is in grade seven, and he has to take two buses to get to school, and him not used to taking transportation to school. I prefer if him could just stay home and do online class.

“So, we not comfortable, but we are putting it in God's hand and trusting that everything will be okay,” said Onard's mother.

Talking with the Observer during a tour of COVID-compliant schools on Tuesday, Education Minister Fayval Williams stressed that the institutions should employ all of the recommended modalities to facilitate their students.

According to Williams, these must include both online engagement and a return to in-classroom interaction between students and their teachers.

“We are advising the schools to be as flexible as they can. We understand that there are parents who have real concerns about their children. So to the extent that a parent does not want to send their child to face to face, then the other options are available and the schools need to utilise those other options.