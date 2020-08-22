COVID spike sets back reopening of schools

THE reopening of schools for the new academic year has been delayed by a month, the Ministry of Education advised last evening.

“Given the spike in COVID-19 cases, it has now become necessary to delay the reopening of schools. We have consulted with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and barring any unforeseen challenges schools will reopen on a phased basis, beginning Monday, October 5, 2020,” said a release from the education ministry.

Children have been off school since March, when the first novel coronavirus-positive case was reported in Jamaica.

“The re-engagement is based on a blended approach, which includes face-to-face teaching and learning, online and offline computer-aided learning, televised learning and printed learning kits, the ministry's content app and other learning management systems,” the release said.

In the meanwhile, the ministry said it will be finalising the distribution of tablets to teachers and students at the primary level and the procurement of laptops for students on the Programme of Advancement through Health and Education at Grades 10 -13. The ministry said it will also activate the Google Suite learning management system for all schools, and training will be provided on the use of the system.

“Psychosocial support and empowerment sessions will be provided for students, teachers and parents, and printed learning kits will be distributed to students. Educational support programmes will also be extended and new partnerships will be forged to support distance/remote learning,” said the ministry.

Further details, it said, will be provided to the nation after a more in-depth consultation with its stakeholders.