Coy now heads Institute of Chartered Accountants
Sixto P Coy was elected president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Jamaica (ICAJ) at a meeting of the council following the 54th Annual General Meeting held July 31 at the Knutsford Court Hotel in St Andrew.
Coy is the managing partner of Mair Russell Grant Thornton, Jamaica. He joined MRGT in 1985 as a junior accountant and was promoted through the ranks to partner in 1997.
A member of ICAJ since September 8, 1994, and council member of ICAJ since 2013, Coy has served in several capacities including, chairman of ICAJ's Legislation Review Committee, chairman of the ICAJ's Continuing Professional Development Committee and also a member of ICAJ's Accounting Standards Committee and Audit Practice Committee. He succeeds Raymond Campbell who served as president over the past two years.
Coy has more than 30 years of professional experience working with companies in a variety of industries, including retail, manufacturing, distribution, hotel, airline and travel, property management, pension schemes, statutory bodies, credit unions, not-for-profit organisations and investment.
He served as treasurer of the Rotary Club of Kingston for over 10 years as well as treasurer and vice-president of the Kingston College Old Boys' Association.
Throughout his work life, Coy has gained various professional designations including Fellow the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Jamaica (ICAJ) and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). He also completed his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) exams in California in 2001 and received his master's degree in business administration (MBA) from Manchester Business School in 2004.
Members of the Council 2019 – 2020
Sixto Coy — president
Allison Peart — vice-president
Sharon Donaldson-Levine — treasurer
Elaine Robinson — secretary
Raymond Campbell (immediate past president)
Bruce Scott
Nigel Chambers
Elizabeth McGregor
Marlene McIntosh
Garfield Reece
Eric Scott
Janet Plummer
Eric Mardner
