Crash at Beechwood Avenue, Lyndhurst Road intersection
The driver of a taxi was yesterday arrested after his car collided with a Toyota Rav4 being driven by a woman at the intersection of Beechwood Avenue and Lyndhurst Road in St Andrew.
The exact details of the crash were not immediately clear, however the incident left both vehicles badly damaged, as the taxi, after hitting the Rav4, crashed into a concrete perimeter fence.
The young daughter of the female drive was a passenger in the Rav4 at the time of the crash, which brought morning traffic to a crawl. Jamaica Observer Senior Photographer Joseph Wellington captured the incident.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy