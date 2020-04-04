Crash at Beechwood Avenue, Lyndhurst Road intersection

The driver of a taxi was yesterday arrested after his car collided with a Toyota Rav4 being driven by a woman at the intersection of Beechwood Avenue and Lyndhurst Road in St Andrew.

The exact details of the crash were not immediately clear, however the incident left both vehicles badly damaged, as the taxi, after hitting the Rav4, crashed into a concrete perimeter fence.

The young daughter of the female drive was a passenger in the Rav4 at the time of the crash, which brought morning traffic to a crawl. Jamaica Observer Senior Photographer Joseph Wellington captured the incident.