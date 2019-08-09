CRH reports fewer gunshot wounds since state of emergency

LILLIPUT, St James — Senior Medical Officer for Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) in St James Dr Derek Harvey has attributed the implementation of the state of emergency (SOE) in St James for a big drop in the number of gunshot victims who sought medical treatment at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in 2018.

Figures from the Medical Records Department has shown that in 2017 the hospital treated 364 gunshot wound victims while 115, a decrease of 249, were seen in 2018 during the first SOE implemented in the parish.

The SOE was implemented in January of that year and following several extensions, it came to an end in January of this year after the Opposition People's National Party voted against its continuation on the grounds of it was unconstitutional.

“... So we did know that it (SOE) impacted. One must bear in mind though... that if you are using a more powerful weapon that person does not necessarily reach into the Accident and Emergency Department. But, overall, we were of the opinion that it (SOE) did make a difference,” stated Dr Harvey.

The senior medical officer pointed out that in the past, the hospital would see up to seven gunshot wounding cases in one night, but said this is no longer the case.

Dr Harvey was speaking to the Jamaica Observer following a presentation he made as the guest speaker at the Solar All-Inclusive Breakfast Party 2019 media launch at the Iberostar Rose Hall Resort in St James, yesterday.

A further look at the data showed that for the year 2017, a total of 51 females with gunshot wounds were treated at the hospital in comparison to 15 during the period of January to October of 2018.

On the other hand, males accounted for the majority of cases. In 2017, the hospital saw 313 gunshot wound victims and 100 between January and October of 2018.

In 2017, the month of November saw the highest number of females at seven and the month of September for males with 41 gunshot cases.

January and September tied at four for females last year, while January recorded the most for males with 27 cases in 2018.

Mayor of Montego Bay Homer Davis, in his address at the function, said that while the parish has seen an increase in murders since the start of the year, things are now much better than before.

Councillor Davis argued that prior to the implementation of the SOE last year, the parish would see up to 28 persons on average being murdered per month in 2017 but with the SOE intervention in 2018, the figure drastically declined to eight murders per month

This resulted in the year ending with 102 murders, a decrease of 239 when compared to 2017.

“We ended the state of emergency on the 31st January and so we went back to normal.

“Normalcy in Montego Bay and [wider] St James is not what normalcy is all about. Because, during the months that we did not have a state of emergency we had some 43 murders in three months. That gives us an average of roughly 15 murders per month,” stated Mayor Davis.

“Since the state of emergency was declared again on the 30th of April, we have seen a drastic reduction of 50 per cent in murders. Yes, there was an increase, but when you [compare] that 43 murders that we had in that three-month space, then you see why…,” added Mayor Davis.

A newspaper article has reported that police data has shown that up to August 3, the parish had recorded 79 murders. During the same period last year, the parish recorded some 56 murders.

