Cricketer Nehemiah Perry is new president of JAIFA

FORMER Jamaica and West Indies cricketer Nehemiah Perry is the new president of Jamaica Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (JAIFA).

Perry, installed as the 67th president of JAIFA at a ceremony held recently at the Knutsford Court Hotel in Kingston, was described by colleagues as visionary, bold decision-maker and an astute leader.

The president's theme for his term is, 'Creating positive results through service', and he plans to focus on the sustainability of the existing projects implemented by the association over the years, including access ramps at the Mandeville, Claremont and Spanish Town post offices.

The 87-year-old association represents sales representatives from life insurance companies, agencies, brokerage houses and banks from across the island.

“The association enhances the image of its members through educational courses, improved marketing practices, advancing strong ethical practices, and motivational sales conferences,” a release from the organisation said.

Speaking at his installation, Perry's long-time friend and former colleague, Wavell Hinds, hailed Perry for his overall development as a well-rounded individual, as well as the love he has shown to people of Jamaica and across the Caribbean.

Hinds also lauded Perry for being a genuine and forthright friend, one who always sought the betterment of everyone with whom he came in contact over the years, which he said has helped him to become president of JAIFA.