Cries for help

SCORES of Weise Road residents in Nine Miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew, are appealing for help after their community was devastated by floodwaters when the Chalky River breached its bank over the weekend.

Up to yesterday, the tales of devastation were still pouring in, as residents were left to pick up the pieces — literally — from their mud-filled houses.

Workmen were also on Tuesday still clearing silt and rocks that had piled onto the road, which had become nearly indistinguishable from the riverbed — a sight residents said they had never before seen.

“This is wide-scale devastation. In all my 40 years of living here, I never see this yet,” said Kirk Gordon, a resident who pleaded with authorities to clean the riverbed before another downpour.

“Over the years, they stopped cleaning the gully, that's why this happened. We need serious help with the gully. They can't just pile the dirt on the side and leave it like that, because when the rain fall again, worse than this is going to happen,” Gordon told the Jamaica Observer on Tuesday.

Consuela Blake, People's National Party caretaker for the St Andrew Southern constituency, has expressed concerns that immediate relief in the form of clean water, food and shelter had still not reached many residents.

“Serious provisions need to be made. The homes here are in a terrible state. Most of them are filled with mud [that's] half the height of the house. Persons have lost everything and most don't know where their second place of rescue will be for the other set of rain to come on the weekend,” Blake told the Observer.

She explained that although agencies such as the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management and Red Cross have visited the community, there was no immediate relief for residents who were without piped water and shelter.

“I am disappointed that even with persons coming to assess the damage, no decision has been taken as it relates to immediate assistance for the residents, because we can't leave them in this condition. Persons have no home. They have no dry clothes, and there are a lot of children and senior citizens. So real decisions need to be taken, and, as you can see, it is really devastation and persons are trying to put the pieces together,” she said.

In the meantime, residents have been advised to shelter at St Benedict's Primary School, where several individuals have already turned up.

Delroy Daley, who had to evacuate the landslide-ravished Shooter's Hill community after the waterlogged soil around the house he rented began to slip away over a precipice, has spent the last week at the shelter.

With Shooter's Hill being one of the more severely impacted Bull Bay communities, he is still in limbo about his next abode.

“Everybody had to move from off that piece of land up there. The MP [Member of Parliament] came and said me and another brethren would probably get a house, but from that time I haven't heard from anybody,” Daley told the Observer.

On Monday, scores of residents across several Bull Bay communities faced the same predicament, but were less willing to leave their houses behind.

Arthur Cummings, another resident of Weise Road, told the Observer on Tuesday that he had spent the last two nights at his house, in spite of the warnings to evacuate.

“The water deh up to my knee in the house, but I'm staying because the upstairs nuh touch yet,” the man said, explaining that tenants staying on the ground floor of the house had already evacuated.

“Them leave all the furniture and appliances and gone, because them have a baby. Them couldn't stay like me,” Cummings said.

A J Johnson, another resident, said he had to clear up to 10 inches of mud from his house in a bid to salvage what he could. He, too, has opted not to evacuate, unlike his neighbour Terry-Ann Murray, who said she has been sleeping at a friend's house since Monday.

“I just come here to pick up some of the clothes out of the mud, so that I get to wash. Tonight I have to leave again because everything inside the house mash up.

“We a guh need help fi recover from this,” Murray said.