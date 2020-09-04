Cries for water, better roads even as people vote in St Andrew West Rural

THE all familiar cry for constant water supply, better roads and increased educational opportunities was the hot topic on the lips of voters in the St Andrew West Rural constituency yesterday as they cast their votes in anticipation that the next parliamentary representative will deliver on these issues.

Though the voter turnout in the four divisions — Red Hills, Stony Hill, Lawrence Tavern and Brandon Hill — was low, those who braved the long lines and delays as a result of safety measures put in place amid the novel coronavirus pandemic were clear in stating the expectations from their next Member of Parliament.

Richard Broderick, who has been living in the constituency for 47 years, said his hope is that there will be increased visibility of the representative and improvement in community infrastructure, particularly roads.

Professor Wendel Abel told the Jamaica Observer that the major challenge is the water supply and that needs to change.

“I go months without water. We know there are lots of challenges, but it needs to be the top priority. It's the water that is the major challenge,” he said minutes before casting his vote in the Red Hills Division.

Daisy Francis, 70, who has a disability, said she wants to see better roads, job opportunities for the youth and benefits for the elderly.

“I can't work because I am an amputee. Many are also sitting at home and not working. The job losses have been plenty so right now any assistance would be welcomed. But the roads need fixing and the elderly need assistance with some benefits,” Francis said.

Gauntlett Salmon, 67, who has been living in the constituency for over 50 years, said she wants to see “a better everything” that will result in a more comfortable future for those to come.

Daphne Boothe, 73, from the Stony Hill Division, said she sees an effort being made with water and roads and she hopes it will continue.

But for some residents, while the precious commodity remains a top priority, they also want more social investments.

Maria Davis, also from Stony Hill, said training opportunities to empower youngsters and break the cycle of poverty is what she wants to see.

Lance Brown, a resident of Carr Hill, said he wants the next representative to invest more in social projects.

“...We need a better football field and we need a community centre. Sometimes we have football competitions as a means of keeping the peace and bringing the community together. Such an investment is good for young people and also for everyone in general,” Brown said.

Brandon Hill resident Donna Khourie said her expectations are water, good roads, employment for young people and good representation.

“Several areas are affected with water and the roads are in a deplorable state. I want to see young people get employment. There is lots of unemployment in the community and not many educational opportunities,” said Khourie, who has been living in the constituency more than 40 years.

She added: “Some people leave and go out and get an education, others don't. What you find is a lot of youngsters sit and smoke, drink and idle all day. That cannot continue in the community. We want to prosper and we need to see social interventions and social change. We need an active community centre, a skills training centre and even evening classes for some adults who may be ashamed or not confident enough to get up and say, 'I will go'. The next representative needs to lead that charge.”