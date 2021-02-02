Crime surge fuels calls for death penalty

Several Jamaicans yesterday voiced support for the resumption of the death penalty in light of the recent surge in crime and violence.

At the same time, they gave mixed responses on how safe they feel, but said they still have faith in the Government's Vision 2030 goal to make Jamaica the place to live, work, and raise families.

Violent crime has been spiralling out of control since the start of the year with at least 126 murders recorded up to January 31.

Although the Jamaicans with whom the Jamaica Observer spoke yesterday called for the death penalty, the country has been under pressure from nations, particularly the European Union, to end capital punishment.

The last execution in Jamaica was that of murder convict Nathan Foster in 1988. In 2009, a moratorium placed on the death penalty was lifted; therefore, it is still legal in the country.

Here are the responses of some Jamaicans whom the Observer interviewed on the streets of the capital city yesterday.

Mechanic Ezra Williams said while he felt safe in his community, Jamaica is no longer a place to live and raise families.

“Yuh see the death penalty now, sometimes people get hanged and they're not guilty. But if yuh sure, then yes, it may help with crime management,” Williams argued.

Jamaica Union of Travellers Association (JUTA) operator Arthurdell Thomas said he, too, felt safe in his community. He also expressed support for the death penalty, saying it will help to reduce crime.

Another JUTA operator, Roydel Walker, said: “I feel alright yuh know, because to be honest with you, I'm not afraid of anything around me, and I cover myself in the morning before I leave my house.”

Asked about the country's Vision 2030 goals, he said they were achievable “because I see who giving the problem — is about 25 per cent of the persons, so we have a lot of persons who are good, honest, and nice. It is a good country; Jamaica is a nice place to live”.

In relation to the death penalty, Walker said: “I always think of it enuh...yes, I think it would do some good; it is also on the books, so the law should carry out whatever it says.”

Civil engineer Basil Morris said while his community is peaceful, he had doubts about the wider Jamaica. “It is just basically politics that plays a major role in the safety of people these days, so yes, it is still a place to do all of that [live, work and raise families].”

He, too, voiced support for the death penalty, saying “that's the only way to go now as there are basically no more choices. The Government has exhausted all its choices, and I've always advocated for the death penalty for years”.

A small business owner who gave her name only as Carol, said she felt safe, but “not 100 per cent”.

While she still believes the Vision 2030 goals can be achieved, she said “the killings are very sad, really sad”.

Carol, too, said she supported the resumption of capital punishment, and pointed to the brazen murder of Andrea Lowe-Garwood as she worshipped at Agape Christian Fellowship Church in Falmouth on Sunday.

“It shows that people on a whole don't fear God, because no matter the situation you should never go into a church to kill someone,” she said.

“Once you kill someone and you're guilty, it's the death penalty,” she said. “I believe in the death penalty, if it is even my own.”

Housekeeper Joan Muirhead said she does not feel safe at all. “The crime that's going on now, you can expect anything,” she said, adding that she supports the death penalty.

However, Muirhead said she still has faith that Jamaica is the place to live, work and raise families, “but we have to get serious with them gunman here. We have to get serious with them and get them out [of] the place because if we don't, the place a go mash up bad, bad, bad”.

Tracy Lee, a teacher, said she does not feel safe in the country and pointed to Sunday's church murder in Falmouth.

“When you hear these things happen, like what happened yesterday, you don't even feel safe to come out of your gate any more, not even as much as that. I have my kids, and I have to just pray every day and ask God to just cover them while they go, because it is that dangerous everywhere. I'm at school and I am scared, it is really, really not safe,” Lee said.

“We just have to live and keep praying. Trust me, it is worse some places than here in Jamaica. You can still have a good time here in Jamaica, you just have to be careful. I do wonder — nowadays people, young people — you really wonder if anything can stop them, believe me. I don't think there is anything to stop them except God Himself. Trust me on that one.”