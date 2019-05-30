Crown asks for more time to present info to chief justice

CHIEF Justice Bryan Sykes yesterday acceded to a request from the prosecution in the Uchence Wilson Gang trial for it to be given additional time to present him with a roadmap of the Crown's case.

The chief justice on Tuesday ordered the prosecution to present him with a road map of its case in respect to the 24 defendants, after pointing out that he was not sure about the purpose of the high volume of witness statements.

When the trial resumed yesterday one of the prosecutors told Justice Sykes that the team was taken by surprise and, given the short notice, was unable to meet his request and asked for more time.

Justice Sykes, before complying, however, pointed out that the judicial process does not require the prosecution to present him with any document beside a copy of the indictment. But he said that given the number of defendants in the case and the magnitude of the evidence being presented, the Crown should have presented him with a road map of its case.

“The case, by any standard, is a complex case and it is also taking place in the context of a new legislation,” he added.

In the meantime, the data analyst, who was on the stand for two days presenting evidence pertaining to call data information in respect to phone numbers attributed to some of the accused, continued his testimony yesterday.

The police sergeant brought call data information pertaining to incoming and outgoing calls, as well as text messages, from telephone numbers assigned to some of the accused men. The data also included time and duration of the calls, as well as the cell site location from where the calls were made.

The information included a number of phone calls being made from numbers assigned to reputed gang leader Uchence Wilson, accused Derron Taylor, and one of the alleged gang members who was one of the main witnesses in the case.

The information showed that calls were placed from an area in the Moneague cell cite coverage and, according to the prosecution, that evidence was to show that members of the gang had been present in St Ann on the date those calls were made.

The Crown alleged that the gang was responsible for an armed robbery that was committed in St Ann, saying on that date the victims' phones were stolen and that information from the phone data presented was to be used to make that link.

The data presented also showed that someone had inserted a new sim card into one of the phone that was stolen from the victims.

Additional phone information also showed a number of calls being made from numbers attributed to three other defendants on July 28 in Clarendon, which is the same date that the prosecution alleged that the gang robbed a woman and her daughter of items, including two firearms and cash, in that parish.

Data presented by the witness also showed that text messages sent from one phone number to four other phone numbers were attributed to accused Derron Taylor, while he was in jail.

Defence attorneys Tamika Harris, Aneka Townsend and Cecile Ashton Griffiths, who represent Taylor, Keron Walters and Lanworth Geohagen, respectively, all questioned the witness about the accuracy of the date which he had presented and whether or not he could say who was using the phone on the dates presented.

The witness, in his response, said he could not say who was using the phones but that he had ascribed the names of the accused of the different calls and text message, based on the content of some of the text messages in which the user had identified himself.

He also said that he could not say whether the data was tampered with or not, but told the court that the service providers had assured him that their systems were working efficiently at the time the data was captured.

Wilson and 21 alleged gang members, including four women, Police Corporal Lloyd Knight, as well as two former employees of a pawn shop in Kingston, are being tried for various offences under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations) Act, commonly referred to as the anti-gang legislation, and for offences under the Firearms Act.

The trial will continue today in the Home Circuit Court.