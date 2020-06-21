Photo: CRUISING TO PORT ROYAL

The Disney Wonder cruise ship, one of two vessels which docked at Port Royal yesterday to offload a crew of Jamaicans, makes its way off the coast of downtown Kingston to the sea coast town. Approximately 300 Jamaican ship workers arrived aboard the Disney Wonder cruise, and the Royal Caribbean Rhapsody of the Seas, as part of the Government of Jamaica's Controlled Re-Entry Programme. A Government multi-agency team led by minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator Matthew Samuda, and supported by the relevant State agencies including the Port Authority of Jamaica, the Jamaica Defence Force, the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Jamaica Customs Agency and the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency processed the repatriated workers. (Photo: Naphtali Junior)