Photo: CRUISING TO PORT ROYAL
The Disney Wonder cruise ship, one of two vessels which docked at Port Royal yesterday to offload a crew of Jamaicans, makes its way off the coast of downtown Kingston to the sea coast town. Approximately 300 Jamaican ship workers arrived aboard the Disney Wonder cruise, and the Royal Caribbean Rhapsody of the Seas, as part of the Government of Jamaica's Controlled Re-Entry Programme. A Government multi-agency team led by minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator Matthew Samuda, and supported by the relevant State agencies including the Port Authority of Jamaica, the Jamaica Defence Force, the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Jamaica Customs Agency and the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency processed the repatriated workers. (Photo: Naphtali Junior)
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy