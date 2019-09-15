CTOC to question prominent MoBay man

The Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation (CTOC) Branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force is to question a prominent Montego Bay businessman who has links with the tourism industry regarding activities carried out on behalf of his company while it was in liquidation.

The company was placed in liquidation twice by the Supreme Court. The contention, however, is that its principals conducted certain transactions, which included the filing of a lawsuit against another prominent Jamaican company, while the entity was in liquidation, which is believed to have contravened Jamaican law.

Allegations are that company executives acted without the permission of the court or the liquidator of the company.

Under Jamaican law, companies in liquidation can only act through a liquidator or by a directive of the court. Anything else could amount to an offence.

One investigator, who asked not to be identified, confirmed to the Jamaica Observer that the western Jamaica businessman would be questioned “soon” in relation to the alleged illegality of his company doing business while it was placed in liquidation.

“The lawyer has been contacted regarding the matter and he is scheduled to attend an interview shortly with his client,” the police source said.

CTOC was formed out of a merger of the Organised Crime Investigation Division, and the Flying Squad.