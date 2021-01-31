Cuba ready to talk with US — Ambassador

Cuban Government is ready to have dialogue and discussion with the new United States Administration led by President Joe Biden, if such a situation arises, the Spanish-speaking island's senior envoy in Jamaica has said.

“We are talking about our sovereignty, and our independence, but if the new US Administration is ready to talk, we are ready,” stated Cuba's Ambassador to Jamaica Ines Fors Fernandez, in an interview with the Jamaica Observer last week.

“A fluent relationship between Cuba and the United States favours not only Cuba, but also the US. During the Obama Administration we signed more than 20 agreements or memorandum of understanding in several areas including health, agriculture, environment, so it gives you an idea of cooperation. A dialogue with Cuba and the United States is possible, but there should be no interference with Cuban principles,” the ambassador suggested.

Cuba and the US have been at odds for 60 years, since the Cuban Revolution of January 1959 which saw Fidel Castro Ruz leading an overthrow of fascist dictator Fulgencio Batista, the then president of Cuba.

The United States imposed an embargo in 1961 which squeezed aspects of the Caribbean island's initiatives, but despite that, Cubans have managed to stay afloat in the game of survival.

The Barack Obama Administration, which left office in 2016, moved to mend the fences of discord between the two countries, and re-established diplomatic ties, with the US opening an embassy in the Cuban capital of Havana in July 2015, at which Secretary of State John Kerry was present and addressed a news conference attended by scores of journalists from North America, Central America, the Caribbean, and Europe.

Obama had even visited Cuba after that in March 2016, at the request of then Cuban President Raul Castro, Fidel's younger brother, who has since retired.

But the coming of the Donald Trump Administration in the US saw the North American powerhouse douse the potential flames of cooperation and imposed tougher sanctions on the island of 12 million inhabitants, with even stricter sanctions up to mere weeks before Trump left office earlier in January.

Ambassador Fors Fernandez said that Cuba was also gearing up to move another resolution before the United Nations General Assembly in May, that the embargo ought to be lifted, something that countries like the US and Israel has always voted against, save for a time when the Obama Administration abstained.

“The Cuban Government in May this year Cuba will again present its resolution against the embargo to the United Nations, so the US Government will have an opportunity to express its position,” Fors Fernandez said.

Would she be surprised if the US Government agreed that the time has come to end the embargo?

“Well during the Obama Administration it was not an open support but they decided to vote in abstention. The new Biden Administration is dealing with issues related to COVID-19, and economic situation so there are a lot of issues. Perhaps Cuba is not a priority in this first stage, but we are open to discussions,” Fors Fernandez said.