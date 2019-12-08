Cuba's Aerogaviota now has flights from Camaguey to Kingston

Cuban airline, Aerogaviota, launched its inaugural weekly flight from Camaguey in the north Caribbean island, to Kingston.

The first flight arrived in Kingston last Thursday afternoon and returned to the eastern Cuban city later in the afternoon.

The French-made ATR 42- aircraft arrived with 42 passengers at the Norman Manley International Airport and was greeted by the traditional water arch, symbolising the baptism of the inaugural flight.

During the celebration, representative of the airline in Jamaica and director of the Caribbean Latin Travel Consultant Ltd TravelAgency, Yeni Larrahondo, recognised the support given by the Jamaican aviation authorities that allowed the connection between both Caribbean cities.

The aircraft will ply the route every Thursday.

There are other flights from the Cuban cities of Havana, the capital, Santiago de Cuba, and Holguin to Kingston and Montego Bay.