Cuba's vaccine trials advanced...

The strong protocols established, and the willingness of the people to adhere to them, have contributed significantly to COVID-19 deaths in Cuba being far less than Jamaica, despite the population being over four times that of this Caribbean island.

Sentiments regarding Cuba's serious approach to controlling the spread of COVID-19 were expressed by that country's Ambassador to Jamaica Ines Fors Fernandez, during a chat with the Jamaica Observer last week.

Cuba is well advanced in the development of four vaccines to help in the fight against the disease, which has caused major dislocation and slashed the global population by over 2.2 million people.

Now Cuba is conducting clinical trials on its vaccines and by later this year it should get approval for the most advanced one – Soberana 2 – which could be a game changer.

The other vaccines being worked on are Soberana 1, Adbala, and Mambisa.

But Ambassador Fors Fernandez emphasised that prevention was just as critical, and the Cuban authorities and people were doing all that they could to reduce fatalities, which, up to January 30 stood at 210, mostly elderly people, from just over 24,700 cases – over 800 of which were added in one day last week, most of them foreign-related.

“We love to party. It's a Caribbean thing, but at the same time, we love our lives more,” Ambassador Fors Fernandez said, revealing a ban on parties in the socialist state, and the strict enforcement of the wearing of masks in public, along with maintaining social distancing stipulations.

Jamaica, up to yesterday, had 348 fatalities, and 15,527 cases.

“In our development of four vaccine candidates, Soberana 2 is almost in the third phase of the clinical trials. Cuban health scientists and Cuban health authorities are hoping that we will have it ready in the first semester of this year. There are some procedures to follow, so it could take time. At the end of that, the Cuban population will be vaccinated.

“There are some countries interested in the Cuban vaccines, like Iran, Venezuela, Vietnam, India, Pakistan and in the Caribbean. We have the know-how and the human capacity and we have expressed that we are ready to produce 100 million doses of the Cuban vaccines,” the ambassador said.

Cuba has a history of producing vaccines. Currently, the island puts out eight out of the 12 vaccines that are used in its immunisation programme.

“We share our vaccines with more than 40 nations all over the world,” Ambassador Fors Fernandez continued. “We are ready to continue sharing our COVID-19 vaccines with other countries, including Jamaica, because we are neighbours, we have had a close relationship with Jamaica and the Caribbean Community.

“We have started discussions with the Jamaican Government and we have sent some information to the Ministry of Health about the steps Cuba is taking to produce the first vaccine. Our discussions with Jamaican officials have been going well. Cuba was the first country in Latin American to start clinical trials and we are very proud. I'm talking about a small country, a country that has been suffering the consequences of the US embargo for more than 60 years,” Fors Fernandez said.

One of the vaccine candidates on trial – Mambisa – comes in the form of a nasal spray. Clinical trials have started in the eastern part of the country, with individual tests amounting to one drop every 12 hours for five days. None of the vaccines on trial would require refrigeration.

Ambassador Fors Fernandez said that age was a criterion in determining the number of vaccines being worked on.

“Cuban scientists are taking into account that there are different ages, so it will not be the same vaccine for children, as for adults. People 70 years and older, whose immune system is too low, will be treated differently from all others in terms of the vaccine that they will get.

“The cases rose a few days ago after we opened up our borders, but we still have things under control. It's very important to educate people, and to keep people educated you have to follow certain protocols.

“Every day there is a press conference by the ministry of health, not just to inform the people about the number of cases, but to give information about what the situation is in the world, what the situation in Cuba is, what advantages we have with the Cuban vaccines. These are televised press conferences for 45 minutes,” she said.

The ambassador said that as soon as a citizen feels a symptom, even a headache, he has to go to the hospital for observation or get treated by the more than dozen medicines that are now being used to fight coronavirus cases in the country.

Jamaica has said that it will use vaccines manufactured in Cuba, and India, but no date was projected for that roll-out.

There are now 492 Cuban medical professionals operating in Jamaica's public health system, and close to 100 teachers in the education sector.