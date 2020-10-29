Curfew extended to November 16
PRIME Minister Andrew Holness says the islandwide nightly curfew that the Government has implemented as one of the measures to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus will be extended until November 16.
The curfew hours will remain at 9:00 pm to 5:00 am daily.
Holness, who was addressing a virtual press conference yesterday, said that the continuation of the curfew is despite a slowing down in the growth of new COVID-19 infections.
“After the spike in August and September, our growth in new cases has been slowing down and our recoveries increasing, which has resulted in the number of active cases showing moderate and modest decline,” he noted.
In addition, the prime minister said that the measure for operators of motor cars with public passenger vehicle licences to carry one less passenger than stipulated by their licence will remain in place until November 16.
Also, as currently obtains, public transportation operators will be allowed one hour before and one hour after the curfew to get to and from base or home.
No passengers are allowed during this one-hour period before and after the curfew hours.
— JIS
