Curfew in Mountain View

A curfew has been imposed in sections of Mountain View, Kingston 3, the Jamaica Constabulary Force has said.

The curfew began at 6:00 pm on Friday, December 13, and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm today, Sunday, December 15.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

NORTH: Along Bunny View Avenue from Mountain View Primary School to Hampstead Avenue;

EAST: Along Mountain View Avenue from Langston Road, onto Hampstead Avenue to Bunny View Avenue;

SOUTH: Along Langston Road from Mountain View Avenue to Deanery Road;

WEST: Along Deanery Road from Langston Road, onto Mountain View Avenue to Mountain View Primary School.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless authourised in writing by the ground commander.