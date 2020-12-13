CVSS launches Season of Care for December

THE Council of Voluntary Social Services (CVSS) is implementing a series of activities centred on giving back to those who are most in need.

The initiative, dubbed the Season of Care, began on December 5 and will last throughout the month.

Kim Mair, interim chair of CVSS, said that because of the COVID-19 pandemic the organisation had to alter its 'Day of Care' programme through which they would have distributed care packages, clothing, hot breakfast and lunch, conducted medical assessments and provided edutainment to the homeless at St William Grant Park in downtown Kingston.

“This year, obviously because of COVID-19, we couldn't have a large gathering Day of Care, but in partnership with the American Friends of Jamaica, the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, the United Way of Jamaica and the Jamaica Council of Churches, we will be having a series of food kitchens throughout the month of December for those in need,” she informed.

Other activities being organised for the month include outreach for people who have been affected by flooding experienced in November. This initiative, she said, will be in partnership with Shabba Party and Black Mind State that hosted a fund-raiser to assist those who have been affected.

The proceeds will go towards distributing aid to farmers and citizens who have been impacted by the recent heavy rains. CVSS has partnered with both Jamaica Agricultural Society and National Youth Council to assist with this project.

“It is really about a month long of activities that will increase awareness about caring and consideration for those who are at heightened risks because of COVID-19 — whether it be health or financial related,” Mair said.

In addition, she informed that a 'National Volunteer Spruce-up Day' would be held December 12 and today, in partnership with Sherwin Williams, there are plans to paint the perimeter walls and fence of the National Volunteer Centre, which is the home of volunteerism in Jamaica.

The CVSS is one of the longest-serving and largest voluntary sector umbrella non-governmental organisations in Jamaica.

Founded in 1940, its mission is to build the capacity of members and the wider community and create sustainable alliances, to facilitate mutual support and joint action, and to represent the concerns of the social sector — including disadvantaged and vulnerable groups — at national and international levels.