PHOTO: D&G Foundation pushes literacy

Desnoes and Geddes (D&G) Foundation member Tyheissa Williams (left) reads to students at Callaloo Mews Basic School, while her colleagues Barbara Robinson (centre) and Stacy-Ann Williams-Smith look on. The activity formed part of the foundation's recently launched 'Read Across The Community' initiative designed to promote literacy among the youth. The foundation, which also contributed $100,000 to the school for the purchase of new books, has had a long-standing relationship with Callaloo Mews Basic and has helped it with many improvement projects, the most recent being the construction of an administrative building where reading sessions and parenting workshops will be held.