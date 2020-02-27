Dad, daughter murdered in Good Hope

NEGRIL, Westmoreland – A father and his daughter were murdered on Tuesday night during a shooting in the Good Hope community of Negril, Westmoreland.

They are 18-year-old Brianna Kerr and 49-year-old Vanley Kerr, a security guard.

Both were killed at a shop operated by the family matriarch. Another of Kerr's daughters who was present at the time of the incident was not harmed.

A senior police officer told the Jamaica Observer that shortly after 8:30 pm, two men entered the shop, ordered cigarettes and asked for someone by name. It is understood that Brianna, whose pet name is similar to that of her half-sister's, reacted after someone else in the shop called out the name. It was then that the two men reportedly opened fire.

Brianna and Vanley were hit. The teenager died on location and her father died in hospital while undergoing treatment.

The police, who are yet to determine a motive for the killings, are investigating.

The Good Hope killings came hours after a bus driver was killed on the grounds of Rhodes Hall High School in Orange Bay, Hanover, on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Ryan McKenzie, also known as Tall Boss, a resident of Westmoreland.

A police report said he drove onto the school compound to provide transportation to students and had just exited his Toyota Coaster bus when he was attacked.

It is understood that two men travelling on a motorcycle sped past the school's security checkpoint onto the compound and opened fire at McKenzie.

A senior police officer told the Observer that students were in class at the time of the incident.

The Hanover police are yet to make a breakthrough in this case.