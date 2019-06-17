Daddies day out

First-time Member of Parliament Juliet Holness, the wife of Prime Minister Andrew Holness, was overjoyed yesterday as she realised her dream to acknowledge and celebrate scores of dedicated Jamaican fathers.

The event was held at the Office of the Prime Minister in St Andrew under the theme ' Furthering Healthy Families with Fathers'.

the event was conceptualized as a way to celebrate fathers and put them at the forefront on their special day as oftentimes they are put on the back burner, and not given the same recognition as mothers.

“We decided that we did not want the fathers away from their families on their special day and so instead of having fathers only present, we decided to include their families,” said Holness as she underscored the role of fathers in holding families together.

“Like myself, mothers with sons know that we can't do it alone. There is a key role played by fathers that women can't replace,” she said.

She added that it is important to honour fathers and we should work towards making Jamaica a place where fathers take care of their children.

Member of Parliament for St Catherine Central Olivia “Babsy” Grange, also had commendations for the fathers for their efforts.

Wavell Hines, former West Indies opening batsman, now standard-bearer for the People's National Party (PNP) in the Hanover Eastern constituency, applauded the prime minister, his wife, and the ministry for the venture and encouraged the men who are already fathers to pave the wave for the young men who will be fathers one day, by standing up to their duties.

Samuel Stephenson, a father of four, told the Jamaica Observer that he really appreciated the initiative as Jamaicans usually focus and create more excitement for Mother's Day.

“I love that my wife and children were able to be here with me. I have been having fun thus far and the best thing about fatherhood for me is being able to put a smile on the faces of my children,” Stephenson said.

Tommy James, another father at the event, said that he felt good knowing that fathers were being recognised and that his three children are the best thing in his life because of the joy and hope they fill him with.

His brother, Clarence James, shared the same sentiments and said that his three children also bring joy to his life and he enjoys spending time with them immensely.