Daley says sorry for remarks at PNP meeting

MEMBER of Parliament for St Catherine Eastern Denise Daley has apologised for statements made last Sunday at a political meeting in St Andrew West Rural where she described her opponents as “green” people and declared that they were not welcomed in her constituency.

In a statement yesterday, Daley said that her remarks from the political platform were not intended to offend, but based on all of the subsequent commentaries surrounding the statement, she now understands that it was not appropriate and regrets making such remarks.

She said that whereas she had no intention of removing anyone from her constituency based on their affiliation, it did not change the interpretation and the fact that it could generate unease among residents in sections of her constituency.

She emphasised that throughout her 31 years as a representative of the people at the local and national levels she has enjoyed warm relations with political opponents and was therefore offering no excuses for her statement.

MP Daley said she is therefore offering a full apology to her constituents, the Political Ombudsman, the People's National Party, and the people of Jamaica for the remarks made and said she will continue to conduct herself in a manner consistent with peace and goodwill, and the lowering of political tension and tribalism.