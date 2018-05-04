Dalling vows to spare no one in FLA Manchester probe

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Abnormally high usage of ammunition and irregularities relating to firearm licences in this south-central parish have triggered investigations by the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA), Shane Dalling, head of the agency, told lay magistrates here Wednesday.

Dalling said the FLA is working with other investigative agencies, “MOCA (Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency), Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime, as well as [the] Financial Investigations Division in carrying out surveillance in and around Manchester based on the activities”, and would “spare no one” in the probe.

“The FLA has launched an investigation into activities in Manchester because we find that Manchester is consuming an excessively high amount of ammunition, which is unusual when compared to other parishes in the country. The disparity is cause for concern,” Dalling told the Mandeville “A” Zone meeting of the Manchester Chapter, Lay Magistrates' Association of Jamaica.

“When we have applications for over 100,000 rounds of ammunition, by less than 10 persons, that raises alarm for us and we have been tracking this for years, and we are seeing the consumption level is very high,” he said.

“I go further, we have found, in the FLA database, convicted criminals in Manchester having firearms, several persons, including convictions for illegal possession of firearms, getting a licensed firearm after the conviction was known,” the FLA head continued. “We find persons who have serious adverse trace from the police having licensed firearms.

“In fact, we have been tracking several licensed holders from Montego Bay, St James, Westmoreland, who seem to find some comfort in coming to Manchester because we have been watching their movement. We have found persons… of questionable character seem to leave all the way from St Ann, St Catherine [to come to Manchester] to purchase arms, and we are very concerned about that activity. We have launched a massive investigation into this,” Dalling said.

He later explained to the Jamaica Observer by telephone that the FLA was curious because licensed gun holders who had bypassed retailers in their own locale to travel to Manchester to buy arms.

Regarding the high usage of ammunition, Dalling appeared to suggest at the lay magistrates' meeting that one licensed firearm holder in Manchester had used up 12,000 rounds of ammunition in one month.

“It is highly unusual for one individual to consume 12,000 rounds of ammunition in one month. The cost of it is prohibitive for one person. The cost of 12,000 rounds of ammunition is approximately $1.2 to $1.3 million. For one, to have that disposable income to use ammunition for personal use is concerning to anyone, and therefore we believe it necessary to dig deep into that sort of activity, and we will spare no one in the process,” he said.

Speaking to the controversy surrounding the reported find of a machine said to be capable of manufacturing arms, Dalling said the investigators came across the machine as part of a probe into perceived excessive use of ammunition. He said the machine was not seized but had been “sealed off” as investigations continue.

“[It was] part of investigations concerning excessive requests for ammunition in the Manchester area that we ended up there, and we were informed by the owner that the machine has the capability of making firearms… we weren't aware of that and we launched an investigation into that also — although that wasn't what we went there about…” he said.

Media reports have suggested the machine had been acquired for industrial purposes related to the bauxite/alumina industry.

Dalling made a link between Manchester and allegations of corruption within the FLA.

“We found that during the period when the FLA was under probe for issuing licences to persons of questionable character, it was due to corruption, massive corruption, in which persons collected millions of dollars to secure licences for persons. And again I tell you the money was collected in Manchester. If we have 200 such cases, 150 emanated in Manchester. We collected statements from some of these applicants and we identified persons who have participated in the activity here. And so we are seized of the fact of what is happening, and we are sharing information,” Dalling said.