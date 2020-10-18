Damion Skervin's family seeks help for his medical condition

Disheartened St Thomas siblings are seeking assistance for their 28-year-old brother Damion Skervin who is now roaming the streets of their Church Corner community in the eastern Jamaica parish after being diagnosed with schizophrenia.

For much of their lives, Damion and his siblings were raised in child care facilities, which include the former Alpha Boys Home, Glenhope Place of Safety, and Muirton Boys' Home, due to toxic living conditions with their parents.

Damion's 26-year-old brother, Romar Skervin, told the Jamaica Observer that Damion was a jovial person who loved sports and the arts.

“He could play football really well. He was such a good 'keeper and he was so good at spelling and writing; English was his thing,” Romar said.

But, at age 19, Damion started to display different qualities, suggestive of a mental illness, and his oldest sister Tashana Skervin believes that the death of their father was a major factor.

Tashana said he (Damion)was getting monthly treatment from the Princess Margaret Hospital in St Thomas since 2007, but the visits ended earlier this year due to negative reactions.

“We [relatives] stopped because of the side effects, as he was only getting worse. His eyes would roll over and he would get aggressive. I got very scared,” said Tashana.

“He even got stabbed before and people have beaten him several times, but I understand that he behaves in a particular way that he cannot control. I really need the help for my brother so he can come off the street,” she added.

Tashana noted that relatives tried to register Damion at Chance Rehabilitation Centre in St James but failed to do so because of financial challenges.

When the Sunday Observer contacted Chance Rehabilitation Centre, proprietor Natalie Reid explained that the registration will cost $100,000, and a monthly fee of $60,000 would be required for treatment.

Those who wish to help may contact siblings Tashana and Romar Skervin at (876)-870-9888 or (876)- 337-5975. The Chance Rehabilitation can also be reached at (876) 549-6228 or (876)-878-0505 .