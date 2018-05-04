Dancers die in St Mary nightclub fire

PORT MARIA, St Mary — Onlookers at the Landmark Nightclub in Trinity, Port Maria, had many questions and theories about the cause of a fire that destroyed the building and left three women dead minutes after it was closed yesterday morning.

Some theorised that the fire, which gutted the more than 30-year-old business establishment and left behind the charred remains of three dancers — two of whom were said to be new to the job — might have been the work of arsonists.

The three dancers who were employed at the nightclub, also known as Bad Fowl Club, were reportedly burnt beyond recognition.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Emilio Ebanks, public relations officer for the Jamaica Fire Brigade, said the Port Maria Fire Station responded to a call which came in about 4:27 am yesterday.

“On arrival at the scene, we discovered that the building was engulfed in flames. We got into operation immediately,” Ebanks said, adding that the team of firefighters received assistance from another unit.

According to Ebanks, while cooling down operations were being carried out, the bodies of three females who were staying at the nightclub were discovered.

Two of the women reportedly died embracing each other.

While individuals have their own theories about the fire, Ebanks said further investigation will be carried out to determine the cause of the fire.

In the meantime, head of the St Mary Police Division Superintendent Bobbette Morgan is appealing to people who may be able to provide information about the identities of the women who perished in the fire to come forward

Unconfirmed reports are that two of the women, who were on their first day of the job, are from the western end of the island. However, individuals who came in contact with them only knew them by their aliases.

One woman, who claimed she spoke to the women on Wednesday, said one of the women told her she was from Westmoreland.

“Dem nuh used to the place, so when the fire start they couldn't come out,” the woman theorised.

The woman said one of the dancers gave her name as Chocolate.

“Bwoy, it really sad,” said the woman, who did not wish to be named.