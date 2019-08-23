Photo: Dangerous

The driver of this Kenworth dump truck escaped unhurt when the unit rode a tyre barrier, just stopping short of plunging into the sea below at a section of the St Thomas main road in the vicinity of the Morant Bay Hotel and Villas last Friday. That portion of the road continues to be eroded by the incoming surf of the Caribbean Sea, a long-standing problem that authorities have failed to address.

