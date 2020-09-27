DANIEL TAKES A BRIDE

Popular Cockburn Pen resident Daniel Sicard took Angella Benjamin as his bride on Saturday, September 19. The couple were wed by Marriage Registrar Silvera Castro, at a private location in Half-Way-Tree and later met up with family and close friends at Terra Nova All Suites Hotel for a reception.

Jack of all trades Daniel met England-based emergency room nurse and midwife Angella several years ago, and asked the important question earlier this year.

Here, they strike a romantic pose on the lawns of the Terra Nova.